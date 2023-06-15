Anzeige
15.06.2023 | 11:34
First North Denmark: Wirtek A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Wirtek A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 16 June 2023. The new shares are issued due to
warrant exercise. 



ISIN:              DK0060040913            
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Wirtek               
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 7,462,212 shares          
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:             266,367 shares           
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  7,728,579 shares          
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         ·     233,367 shares - DKK 5.35
                 ·     19,000 shares - DKK 6.10 
                 ·     14,000 shares - DKK 3.87 
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.15              
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          34955               
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           WIRTEK               
--------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser, CDI Global
