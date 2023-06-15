First North Denmark: Wirtek A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Wirtek A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 16 June 2023. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise. ISIN: DK0060040913 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Wirtek -------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 7,462,212 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 266,367 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 7,728,579 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: · 233,367 shares - DKK 5.35 · 19,000 shares - DKK 6.10 · 14,000 shares - DKK 3.87 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.15 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 34955 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WIRTEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, CDI Global