Sunset Hospitality Group to Launch Four New Venues in the Center of Milan

Sunset Hospitality Group to Debut Isola Ristorante, SACHI Japanese Restaurant, Gioia Pasticceria and Lounge Bar Giardino Cordusio in Italy this September.

DUBAI, UAE, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) is excited to announce the upcoming launch of four new lifestyle F&B destinations in Milan, Italy. Nestled in the beautifully restored Palazzo Venezia currently being repositioned to Palazzo Cordusio by Gran Meliá, the highly anticipated concepts will be great additions to the vibrant culinary scene of Milan, further solidifying SHG's presence in Europe. Existing SHG brands SACHI and Isola Ristorante will be introduced to market, as well as Giardino Cordusio and Gioia Pasticceria, new concepts created by the group.

The venues will open their doors in a prime location at the city's heart next to the iconic Piazza del Duomo, being minutes away from cultural landmarks, tourist attractions and upscale shopping districts.

SACHI, already well established in London, is set to take center stage with its innovative menu and offerings. The restaurant will provide different experiences including an Omakase counter, large dining area, and also SACHI Garden, an expansive open terrace space with captivating scenic views of the lively city. Under the guidance of acclaimed Chef Moon Kyung Soo, whose impressive career spans renowned establishments like SUSHISAMBA Dubai and Attiko, SACHI promises to take guests on a captivating journey through Japan's diverse and exquisite flavors, emphasizing local ingredients and seasonal flavors all year round.

Following successful operations in Dubai, Bodrum, and soon to launch in Marbella and Morocco, Isola Ristorante led by Brand Chef Francesco Bagnato will bring an incredible dining experience to Milan. The restaurant will showcase Mediterranean-inspired interiors, a dedicated bar area, and an outdoor spacious terrace with a notable menu inspired by the Southern Islands of Italy including Sicily, Sardinia, and Capri.

Created in partnership with Master Baker Fabio Bertoni, Gioia Pasticceria will present an authentic and decadent experience, highlighting Fabio's century-long family legacy of exceptional baking skills. Well recognized amongst the world's largest companies and consulting leading corporations such as Grande Milano and the Holy Vatican, the master baker in his latest venture will bring unparalleled passion and expertise to Gioia together with SHG.

Giardino Cordusio is an upscale Champagne bar and lounge created by SHG in partnership with Giancarlo Mancino, a worldwide renowned mixologist, and founder of Mancino Vermouth: an official partner of The World's 50 Best Bars. The impressive concept located at the courtyard of the hotel will provide an elegant experience with an extensive beverage list to match the needs of a diverse clientele.

The opening of these four outlets at the Palazzo Cordusio Hotel, Milan, marks a significant milestone in Sunset Hospitality Group's global expansion strategy. Each establishment has been meticulously created and designed, exemplifying the Group's commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.

Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group, expresses his excitement for the Milan openings stating, "We are very excited to introduce these extraordinary lifestyle brands to Milan's hospitality scene. Italy's thriving hospitality market makes it a perfect destination for our growth plans. These thoughtfully designed concepts embody our commitment to providing our guests with exceptional experiences, and we look forward to introducing them to the market very soon."

To learn more about Sunset Hospitality Group, please visit https://www.sunsethospitality.com/.

About Sunset Hospitality Group:

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) was founded in 2011 with a vision to create unique hospitality experiences around the world, ranging from resorts and beach clubs to restaurants and nightlife venues. Since then, the group has grown to become a leading hospitality investment and management company developing new and pioneering concepts and acclaimed multinational brands. SHG has a presence in 15 countries with a proven record in delivering a blend of high-quality services at exceptional locations. SHG's portfolio includes renowned concepts including METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, Ammos, Drift Beach Club, AURA, SUSHISAMBA, DREAM, L'Amo Bistro del Mare, Black Tap, Lola Taberna Española, Goldfish, Isola, Raise Fitness & Wellness, and many more. Visit www.sunsethospitality.com

