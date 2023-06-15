

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Digital fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc (BWNG.L) Thursday reported lower revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 mainly reflecting softer product revenue, on poor early Spring weather and low consumer confidence. The company has also kept its outlook for fiscal 2024 unchanged.



Total revenue for the first quarter decreased 9.9 percent to 148.7 million pounds from 165.1 million pounds of last year.



Product revenue fell 11.9 percent to 93.6 million pounds from 106.3 million pounds of the prior year.



Financial services revenue decreased 6.3 percent to 55.1 million pounds from 58.8 million pounds, last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company still expects Adjusted EBITDA margin around 1ppt lower compared to 8.2 percent of the previous year.



It continues to expect a softer product revenue with a decline that is slightly improved to that of 8.4 percent seen in fiscal 2023, on challenges of a high inflationary environment and low consumer confidence.



The company continues to expect financial services revenue to decline a slightly adverse rate of 4.3 percent seen in the previous year.



Currently, the shares of N Brown are trading at 23.80 pence, down 2% on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken