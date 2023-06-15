

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded higher on Thursday after ending sharply lower in the previous session on concerns about the outlook for U.S. rate trajectory in the ensuing months.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 0.9 percent at $73.89 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.9 percent at $68.91.



While a slew of Chinese data disappointed, stimulus hopes and a jump in refinery runs at the world's top crude importer China offered some respite to investors worried about the country's economic outlook.



Data showed on Thursday showed China's oil refinery throughput in May rose 15.4 percent from a year earlier, hitting its second highest total on record.



China's economic recovery faltered in May as industrial production and retail sales figures missed forecasts, data showed earlier today.



Growth of new home prices softened, and real estate tumbled in the first five months of the year, adding to expectations that policymakers will unveil more stimulus.



China's central bank today cut its one-year medium-term lending facility rate by 10 basis points to 2.65 percent, marking the first rate cut in 10 months.



Investors also reacted to the Fed's hawkish rate pause and awaited the ECB rate decision later in the day for direction.



Economists expect a 25-bps rate hike in the light of ongoing stubbornly high inflation.



