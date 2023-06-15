First North Denmark: Brain+ A/S - increase in number of shares and number of warrants in series TO 2 and TO 3

New shares in Brain+ A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 16 June 2023. New shares are issued due to completion of a directed issue of Units. Also, as of 16 June 2023, the number of warrants of series TO 2 and series TO 3 will be increase, cf. below. Name: Brain+ -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061670205 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: BRAINP -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 43,302,866 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 960,000 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 44,262,866 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.50 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 235014 -------------------------------------------------- TO 2 warrants Name: Brain+ TO 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0062272449 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BRAINP TO2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of warrants: 27,582,348 warrants -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 960,000 warrants -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of warrants after 28,542,348 warrants change: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise periode, both days 2 October 2023 - 16 October 2023 incl.: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 12 October 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Please see the prospectus published on 24 April 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 294030 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO 3 warrants Name: Brain+ TO 3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0062272522 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BRAINP TO3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of warrants: 27,582,348 warrants -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 960,000 warrants -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of warrants after 28,542,348 warrants change: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise periode, both days 8 March 2024 - 22 March 2024 incl.: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 20 March 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Please see the prospectus published on 24 April 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 294031 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG