Donnerstag, 15.06.2023
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
WKN: A3C5G6 | ISIN: DK0061670205 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
20.10.22
09:16 Uhr
0,268 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
GlobeNewswire
15.06.2023 | 12:10
89 Leser
First North Denmark: Brain+ A/S - increase in number of shares and number of warrants in series TO 2 and TO 3

New shares in Brain+ A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 16 June 2023. New shares are issued due to
completion of a directed issue of Units. 



Also, as of 16 June 2023, the number of warrants of series TO 2 and series TO 3
will be increase, cf. below. 



Name:              Brain+      
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061670205   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           BRAINP      
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 43,302,866 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             960,000 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  44,262,866 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 0.50     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          235014      
--------------------------------------------------



TO 2 warrants

Name:              Brain+ TO 2                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0062272449                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           BRAINP TO2                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of warrants:       27,582,348 warrants              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:             960,000 warrants                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of warrants after     28,542,348 warrants              
 change:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise periode, both days   2 October 2023 - 16 October 2023        
 incl.:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading:       12 October 2023                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:              Please see the prospectus published on 24 April
                 2023                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          294030                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



TO 3 warrants

Name:              Brain+ TO 3                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0062272522                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           BRAINP TO3                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of warrants:       27,582,348 warrants              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:             960,000 warrants                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of warrants after     28,542,348 warrants              
 change:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise periode, both days   8 March 2024 - 22 March 2024          
 incl.:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading:       20 March 2024                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:              Please see the prospectus published on 24 April
                 2023                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          294031                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
