15.06.2023 | 12:13
Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AASG LN) Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 35.481

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21452637

CODE: AASG LN

ISIN: LU1681044563

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1681044563 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      AASG LN 
Sequence No.:  251253 
EQS News ID:  1658221 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1658221&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2023 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)

