Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) (500D LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D)

DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 47.1718

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47030

CODE: 500D LN

ISIN: LU2391437253

----------------------------------------------------------------------

