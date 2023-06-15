

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell on Thursday, Treasury yields rebounded, and the dollar traded higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled that two more rate increases are on the way.



Spot gold dropped 0.4 percent to $1,933.51 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 1.2 percent at $1,944.65.



The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, as widely expected, but signaled that borrowing costs will likely rise by another half of a percentage point by the end of this year.



Earlier today, the People's Bank of China reduced the one-year medium-term lending facility, or MLF, rate by 10 basis points to 2.65 percent - marking the first reduction in ten months.



Traders await a European Central Bank meeting later in the day, with markets expecting an eighth straight rate hike that would take borrowing costs to two-decade highs.



In economic releases, U.S. data, including reports on weekly jobless claims, retail sales and industrial production are due to be released in the New York session.



