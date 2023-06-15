

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade balance posted a shortfall in April due to the fall in exports amid rising imports, data released by Eurostat showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit totaled EUR 7.1 billion in April compared to a surplus of EUR 14.0 billion in March.



Data showed that exports decreased 3.2 percent from March, while imports registered an increase of 5.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, exports decreased 3.6 percent from the last year. At the same time, imports registered a bigger fall of 11.9 percent.



As a result, the trade deficit narrowed to an unadjusted EUR 11.7 billion from EUR 34.5 billion a year ago. The deficit was forecast to fall to EUR 21.5 billion.



During January to April, exports increased 5.4 percent from the same period last year. By contrast, imports decreased 2.9 percent. Consequently, the trade balance registered a EUR 17.2 billion deficit compared with EUR 94.2 billion shortfall a year ago.



