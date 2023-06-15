Reyna Law Firm (915-975-7077) has expanded its Texas personal injury claim guidance services, offering assistance to workers injured by company negligence in and around El Paso.

Odessa, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - With the move, Reyna Law Firm looks to provide accident victims in El Paso and across West Texas with renewed access to legal aid in the wake of catastrophic workplace accidents. The firm has previously dealt with the ramifications of incidents that led to injuries in such settings as Texas oilfields and construction sites, now lending its extended expertise at its El Paso office.

El Paso Company Accident Lawyers: No-Win, No-Fee Representation Services Launch

Expanding its representation services serves to widen the firm's growing presence in the state's personal injury law sphere. Having recently been inducted into the American Academy of Attorneys 500 Million Dollar Club, Reyna Law Firm cites the award as clear evidence of its familiarity with compensation claims.

In many workplace accident cases, the damage claim process is rooted in negligence. Reyna Law Firm suggests that liability often lies with companies when they're proven by law to be culpable in disasters - whether by disregarding safety rules or distributing dangerous equipment to its workers.

As explained by the firm: "Many of the accidents that occur on construction sites throughout Texas are the result of negligence on the part of the managing company, the supervisors, or the manufacturers of defective equipment. If you have been seriously injured in an accident on a construction site because of negligence, you may be entitled to pursue a personal injury claim."

Now giving legal counsel in such cases to El Paso accident victims and their families, Reyna Law Firm outlines legitimate strategies that injury claims can be built around. On a no-win, no-fee basis, the firm's attorneys chiefly work to maximize its clients' chances of winning appropriate compensatory amounts.

Though every case is different, even insured accident victims may look to pursue figures sufficient to cover current and future costs related to their pain and suffering. Accordingly, Reyna Law Firm carries out negotiations with insurers regarding settlement arrangements - or even initiating injury lawsuits.

Alongside El Paso, Reyna Law Firm provides its company accident injury services in such cities as Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. Its range of awarded titles, most notably its latest recognition as a nationally-renowned elite law firm, signifies the positive financial outcomes it has continued to achieve for clients.

