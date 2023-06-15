Anzeige
15.06.2023
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 14

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
PLC at close of business on 14 June 2023 were:

205.37p Capital only (undiluted)
209.24p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.    Following the buyback cancellation of 2,150 ordinary shares on 23rd
May 2023, the Company has 20,921,646 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding
10,081,532 shares held in Treasury.

2.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the
holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following
confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3.    Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
