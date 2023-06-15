Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Recycling Market to Hit $10.45 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric vehicle battery recycling market size is expected to reach USD 10.45 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 61.7% from 2023 to 2030. The market for EV battery recycling is anticipated to be driven by the increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage systems, leading to a higher demand for batteries, which drives the need for recycling. Governments globally are implementing regulations to promote recycling of batteries and reduce their environmental impact, which is expected to boost recycling market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of revenue, the lithium-ion battery segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 and is further expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a substantial rate of 63.4% through the forecast period.

The production scrap source segment accounted for the largest share of 71.36% in 2022 in the market for EV battery recycling.

The passenger cars vehicle type segment is expected to emerge with the fastest CAGR of 80.90% over the forecast period.

The U.S. is likely to display a substantial growth rate during the projected period, accounting for a significant share of the market.

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Growth & Trends

As battery recycling technologies continue to evolve and improve, there is an opportunity for companies in the market for EV battery recycling to develop new and more efficient processes. This requires investment in R&D and the ability to adapt to the changing battery chemistries and designs. The demand for recycled batteries is growing as consumers have become more environment-conscious and seek sustainable alternatives to new batteries. This presents an opportunity for companies in the electric vehicle battery recycling market to meet this demand and increase their market share.

The market for EV battery recycling is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, owing to the increasing electric vehicle adoption and technological advancements in the Market. In addition, the presence of major companies such as Battery Solutions LLC, Gopher Resource LLC, Ecobat Logistics, Terrapure BR Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Company, and Retriev Technologies is expected to strengthen the demand for EV battery recycling across the globe.

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global electric vehicle battery recycling market based on type, source, vehicle type, and region

EV Battery Recycling Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilotons, 2018 - 2030)

Lithium-ion

Lead Acid

Others

EV Battery Recycling Market - Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilotons, 2018 - 2030)

End of Life

Production Scrap

EV Battery Recycling Market - Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilotons, 2018 - 2030)

Passengers Cars

Buses

Vans

Others

EV Battery Recycling Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilotons, 2018 - 2030)

· North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

· Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

· Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

· Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

· Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Recycling Market

Battery Solutions LLC

Gopher Resource LLC

Ecobat Logistics

Terrapure BR Ltd.

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Retriev Technologies

COM2 Recycling Solutions

Call2Recycle

Exide Technologies

Gravita India Ltd.

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market - The global lithium iron phosphate battery market size is projected to reach USD 15.24 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for EVs and HEVs and high requirement of renewable energy battery storage systems are driving the industry.

