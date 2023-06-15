Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.06.2023 | 12:54
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Publicity Department of Changsha Municipality: Changsha: A future city in central China

CHANGSHA, China, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 6, a new Guinness World Record was created in China -- in a competition among semi-trailer electric trucks for the longest travel distance on a single charge, the SANY MOTA 1165 BATTERY ELECTRIC SEMI-TRUCK finished the full highway journey from Changsha to Shenzhen in a grueling challenging that lasted more than 15 hours. This was a successful breakthrough in the world's longest travel record of more than 800km on a single charge. Behind the new record-setting excursion are seven global industry-first technologies and more than 20 patented technologies.

Changsha: Central China's city of the future

Video:
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/getnews/changsha-a-city-of-the-future-in-central-china

In recent years, Changsha has been working on making high-end manufacturing industry bigger, better and stronger. Companies represented by Sany, Broad Group, and Xiangjiang Intelligent have risen to a powerful position of leadership in Changsha's manufacturing industry, aiming to shape new development advantages and drive new engine growth. With a focus on key manufacturing industrial chains, Changsha is striving to build key technologies and make its industry more innovative and competitive, according to the Publicity Department of Changsha Municipality.

In its efforts to accelerate the cultivation of emerging industries, Changsha is promoting the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy. The city has brought together a large cluster of "vehicle-road-cloud-network-map" upstream and downstream enterprises such as CiDi, Baidu, and Tus Cloud Control in the Xiangjiang Intelligent Technology Innovation Center, which aids the deployment of smart taxi, smart heavy truck, smart sanitation and smart logistics technology, and allows Changsha to seize the high ground future emerging industries.

Today, a rich cultural heritage has given birth to the vigorous development of Changsha's innovative and creative cultural industry. Malanshan, located along the Liuyang River, has changed from "a village in the city" to "China's V Valley" and drawn 3,500+ upstream and downstream enterprises in the video cultural and creative industry chain in little more than 5 years. This positions it at the forefront of the country in promoting "traditional culture plus technology" and "traditional culture plus digitalization".

Thanks to the advancement of technologies such as 5G, IoT, cloud computing and AI, Changsha, capital of Hunan Province in central China, has stayed ahead of and leads the development of these technologies, which have opened up unlimited possibilities for the continued development of Changsha, the city of future in central China.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441083
Caption: Changsha: Central China's city of the future

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102638/Changsha.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changsha-a-future-city-in-central-china-301851897.html

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.