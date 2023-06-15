Diversified Energy Company PLC: Diversified Announces Upcoming Investor Engagement

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") announces plans for members of its management team to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences and meetings:

JP Morgan Energy Conference, June 21, 2023, New York City

Rusty Hutson (CEO), Eric Williams (CFO) and Douglas Kris (VP of Investor Relations)

Bank of America Investor Meetings, June 22, 2023, New York City

Rusty Hutson (CEO), Eric Williams (CFO) and Douglas Kris (VP of Investor Relations)

For further information please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC

Doug Kris

+1 973 856 2757

dkris@dgoc.com

www.div.energy

FTI Consulting

US & UK Financial Public Relations

DEC@fticonsulting.com

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified Energy Company PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation and retirement of primarily natural gas related to its US onshore upstream and midstream assets.

SOURCE: Diversified Energy Company PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761412/Diversified-Announces-Upcoming-Investor-Engagement