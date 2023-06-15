Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - Champion Electric Metals Inc. (CSE: LTHM) (OTCQB: GLDRF) (FSE: 1QB0) ("Champion Electric" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company completed an airborne Time-Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey prior to the forest fire related team evacuation. The TDEM survey was flown over base metals targets identified by the 2022 VLF-EM survey and the recent historical data review undertaken at the Champion Electric Lithium Project (the "Project") located in the pegmatite-rich Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec.

The TDEM high-resolution airborne survey was completed by Prospectair Geosurveys and data was collected over 351-line kilometres ("km") over interpreted areas of interest within the 2022 airborne geophysical survey coverage. The TDEM survey aimed to follow-up on a selection of shallow VLF-EM conductive anomalies spatially correlated with mapped ultramafic rocks of the Lac Guyer Greenstone Belt which are anomalous in Ni (Nickel), Co (Cobalt) and Cr (Chromium) and deemed prospective for base metals mineralisation (see Figure 1).

"Although lithium is our primary focus in Quebec, we cannot neglect the fact that our 100% owned 500 km2 project in James Bay is also highly prospective for base and precious metals. These preliminary targets are very encouraging, and we are looking forward to finalising the interpretation. I am delighted to see that the thorough work done by the technical team results in high-quality targets being generated. The early and systematic campaigns of data collection have already strengthened our exploration portfolio and are a testimony to our drive and ambition to make a significant discovery in the region," commented President and CEO Jonathan Buick.





Figure 1: Interpreted conductive units from the 2022 VLF-EM survey

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8681/170081_618c33a66488e9bd_001full.jpg

A preliminary review of the TDEM data reveals that discrete late-time conductive anomalies possibly indicative of bedrock massive sulphide mineralisation are present within the interpreted ultramafic horizons (Figure 2). An update will be provided when ongoing processing, modelling, and interpretation of the final TDEM data is completed. Targets generated will be evaluated on the ground concurrent with the planned exploration efforts for lithium-bearing pegmatites once fieldwork resumes.





Figure 2. Preliminary TDEM late-time anomalies over interpreted bedrock geology

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8681/170081_618c33a66488e9bd_002full.jpg

About the Project

The Company's lithium properties neighbour Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Project which recently returned 95.3 m at 1.62% Li2O (137.3 m to 232.6 m), including 47.6 m at 2.09% Li2O and 4.1 m at 4.44% Li2O (CV23-148) , and Winsome Resources' advanced Cancet Project (Figure 3).





Figure 3: Project location map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8681/170081_618c33a66488e9bd_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Champion Electric Metals Inc.

Champion Electric is a discovery-focused exploration company that is committed to advancing its highly prospective lithium properties in Quebec, Canada and cobalt properties in Idaho, United States. In addition, the Company owns the Baner gold project in Idaho County and the Champagne polymetallic project in Butte County near Arco.

The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "LTHM", on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "GLDRF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "1QB0". Champion Electric strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates, taking its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

