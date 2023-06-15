Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Eagle Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and Reiterates 2023 Guidance

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) ("Eagle" or the "Company") today provided a business update and reiterated its 2023 financial guidance.



"As we approach midyear 2023, our business remains strong, and we are pleased with the positive growth trajectory in our key commercial products. Through our well-trained and experienced sales force -- made up of 50 reps on the hospital side of the business and 25 focused on oncology -- for the quarter to date, Barhemsys® and Byfavo® have already topped the sales number posted in the first quarter of 2023, and PEMFEXY® has achieved an 18% market share in early Q2. We are pleased to see these two assets gaining uptake in the hospital and reflecting the value we saw when we originally decided to make the acquisition," stated Scott Tarriff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

"The team is executing well on our plans to drive adoption of our products, and as we look to future growth beyond our current marketed offerings, we anticipate expanding the portfolio through pipeline success and potential acquisition," concluded Tarriff.

Company Highlights and Commercial Update

Balance sheet: Eagle's balance sheet remains strong in the second quarter of 2023. A substantial number of receivables have been collected, and the Company paid down a significant portion of debt.

PEMFEXY: Market share of commercial (non-340B) pemetrexed usage in community oncology in the U.S. has grown from 6% to 18% early in the second quarter of 2023. Eagle anticipates continued growth in net sales of PEMFEXY in the remainder of 2023 as compared to 2022. Eagle does not believe that the recently approved pemetrexed product will have an impact on its expectations of the market or its anticipated share.

Barhemsys1 and Byfavo2: Barhemsys and Byfavo, together, are beginning to reflect the pace of growth anticipated when Eagle purchased Acacia in mid-2022. In the first quarter of 2023 -- the first full quarter with a fully staffed and trained sales team in place -- net sales of the two products were just below $1 million on a combined basis. Thus far in the second quarter of 2023, sales have exceeded this figure, and the Company expects the products to show strong year-over-year and sequential growth throughout the back half of 2023. Barhemsys is the first and only antiemetic approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for rescue treatment of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) despite prophylaxis. It is also indicated for the treatment of PONV in patients who have not received prophylaxis and for the prevention of PONV, either alone or in combination with an antiemetic of a different class. Byfavo is indicated for the induction and maintenance of procedural sedation in adults undergoing procedures lasting 30 minutes or less. Based on current positive feedback from physicians and nurses, Eagle expects this momentum to continue for the foreseeable future.

Bendamustine franchise: The revenue and royalty produced across the bendamustine markets has also been strong for the year to date. The Company continues to expect that it will maintain approximately 75% of the gross profit for the year as compared to 2022.

Pipeline Progress and Future Growth Opportunities:

EA-114 Product Candidate (for the treatment of HR+/HER- advanced breast cancer, is intended to be an improved version of Faslodex): The Company had positive results from its EA-114 study and intends to conduct a type C meeting with FDA in August. Additional updates are anticipated in the event FDA and Eagle agree on next steps.

CAL02: The Company's Phase 2 study is underway. It is a multi-center adaptive, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to assess the efficacy and safety of CAL02, a novel first-in-class anti-toxin drug candidate, being developed to treat severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (SCABP) as an adjunctive therapy to standard of care. The study plans to enroll approximately 276 patients with SCABP at more than 100 sites in over 20 countries worldwide.

On June 14, 2023, FDA granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) Designation under the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act and Fast Track Designation for CAL02. QIDP designation entitles Eagle to an additional five years of marketing exclusivity upon approval. Moreover, Eagle believes CAL02 is a new chemical entity (NCE), which would result in five years of marketing exclusivity upon approval or three years without NCE designation. In total, CAL02 may be eligible for a total of eight or ten years of exclusivity upon approval.

Eagle has approved patents for CAL02 running until September 2035, with filed patent applications that would extend into 2037 or later, and may qualify for up to five additional years of patent term exclusivity, up to 2040.

Guidance: The Company reaffirms previously provided 2023 full-year guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA of $74.0-$80.0 million

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share of $4.20-$4.53

Adjusted non-GAAP R&D expense of $41.0-$45.0 million

Adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expense of $86.0-$90.0 million

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients' lives. Eagle's commercialized products include PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle's oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle's website at www.eagleus.com.

