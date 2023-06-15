Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program at its Reliance Gold Project. A total of six diamond drill holes have been completed at the Diplomat and Imperial Zones and the drill rig has now moved to the Eagle Zone where a newly constructed drill trail provides access to Eagle South Feeder Zone targets discovered in 2022. The Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") is road accessible and is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

As stated in our May 2, 2023 press release, the planned 2023 program consists of up to 15,000 metres ("m") of diamond drilling is designed to expand the extent of the gold zones discovered within the Royal Shear both at depth and along strike. To date, six (6) drill holes have been completed in the northwestern extension of the Royal Shear with four of the drill holes having achieved target depth. All four holes to the northwest have intersected mineralized intervals indicating continuing potential to grow this gold system along strike and at depth to the northwest. A seventh drill hole is currently in progress drill testing the Eagle Zone at depth in the southeast extension of the Royal Shear structure. Approximate locations of the mineralized drill hole penetrations achieved to date are shown on Figure 1.

Diplomat and Imperial Zone NW Extension - Drill holes DDH23-061 (-55 degrees) and DDH23-062 (-60 degrees) collared from the same location targeted the down-dip extension of the Diplomat Vein discovered in reverse circulation drill hole RC21-024 which returned 16.47 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 4.7 m (See May 10, 2021 press release). The holes were also designed to test for the northwestern extension of the Imperial Zone structure as a 170 m step-out.

Both drill holes successfully intersected the Imperial Zone as a fine-grained cataclastite fault breccia with nearby arsenopyrite-bearing quartz veining. The mineralized intervals are up to three (3) m in width and were intersected in both holes commencing at 158.7 m and 174.9 m downhole, respectively. In addition, DDH23-062 intersected a narrow quartz-pyrite-arsenopyrite vein (less than one (1) m width) at 227.5 m depth interpreted to be the down-dip extension of the Diplomat Vein. DDH23-061 encountered technical difficulties and was stopped short of the Diplomat Vein target.

Imperial Zone Depth Extension - Drill holes DDH23-065 (-50 degrees) and DDH23-066 (-45 degrees) were targeted to extend the mineralized potential of the Imperial Zone at depth and along strike. Both holes have intersected four (4) to ten (10) m wide mineralized intervals with associated arsenopyrite commencing at 208.7 m and 306.5 m respectively downhole. DDH23-066 has also identified five other narrower arsenopyrite-bearing mineralized zones to 344.5 m depth associated with a very strong sericite-iron carbonate alteration that continues to the bottom of the hole at 409.1 m. Assay results are expected in early July for the drill holes completed at Imperial and Diplomat.

Eagle Zone - Construction of additional drill access trails has been active for about 10 days and several of the planned new drill pads are complete. Thus, drilling of DDH23-067 (-45 degrees) was initiated the past weekend and remains in progress. Drilling is targeting deeper structural extensions of important gold intervals in both DDH21-020 and DDH22-024 which returned 15.70 gpt gold over 24.8 m and 8.41 gpt gold over 12 m respectively (see press releases dated January 12, 2022 and July 18, 2022, respectively).

Olympic Property - A soil and rock sampling program is currently in progress on the Olympic Option property. To date in 2023, 788 soil samples have been collected along the Enigma and Olympic trends. The rock sampling program includes further sampling of the Enigma structural trend as well as significantly altered and mineralised outcrops. Assay results are expected in early July for the additional rock sampling completed at Enigma.

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 centimetre diameter core. Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies.. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Figure 1: Reliance Property Longitudinal - 2023 Update & Planned Drilling Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/170110_9f9cbefc94b4a9fa_002full.jpg





Figure 2 - Reliance Imperial Zone DDH23-066 upper 4 m interval.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/170110_9f9cbefc94b4a9fa_003full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170110