Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.06.2023 | 13:36
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

News Office of the People's Government of Guanxian County: 60% of Transportation Engineering Facilities in China "Made in Guanxian County"

LIAOCHENG, China, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 12, First National Conference on High Quality Development of Transportation Engineering Facilities was held in Guanxian County, hosted by the China Communications and Transportation Association (the Association) and the People's Government of Liaocheng, with an aim to accelerate the high-quality development of the transportation engineering facility industry.

The people's government of Guanxian County signs a strategic cooperation agreement with eight enterprises and institutes.

At the conference, the "Transportation Industry Metal Materials Innovation Technology Center" of Guanxian County was inaugurated, when the county was honored as "a strong county in production of traffic safety facilities" by the Association.

With a theme of "high technical innovation, high-level services, and high-quality development", the conference this year interpreted the high-quality development of the transportation engineering facility industry and analyzed the current status and future development direction of the industry through a series of activities such as exchange forums, project promotion, introduction of scientific achievements, exhibitions, observations and exchanges, so as to promote the professionalism and growth of transport engineering facility enterprises and further achieve high-quality development of the industry. At the conference, the county signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Railway First Group, China Construction Infrastructure Corp., LTD. to boost the high-quality development of local transportation engineering facilities in terms of scientific research, technical support and deep processing, according to News Office of the People's Government of Guanxian County.

As an important production base of traffic safety facilities in China, Guanxian County has had 200-plus producer enterprises, 12 national high-tech enterprises and 14 provincial high-tech enterprises, having formed a complete modernized industrial cluster integrating production, R&D and engineering, with an annual output of related products at 3 million tons and accounting for over 60% of the national market share. A lot of products have been applied in highway projects at home and abroad and exported to 40-plus countries and regions such as Europe, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa and the Middle East. It has become the largest processing base of transportation engineering facilities in China.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441095
Caption: The people's government of Guanxian County signs a strategic cooperation agreement with eight enterprises and institutes.

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441099
Caption: Exhibition of transportation engineering facilities produced in Guanxian County

Exhibition of transportation engineering facilities produced in Guanxian County

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102941/1_Guanxian.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102940/2_Exhibition.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/60-of-transportation-engineering-facilities-in-china-made-in-guanxian-county-301851929.html

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.