Gamelancer Media Corp.: Gamelancer Media Appoints Ad Tech Executive JF Cote to Its Board of Directors

President & CEO of Sharethrough, one of the largest ad exchanges in the world, JF Cote joins board to help scale Gamelancer's global business through M&A and digital channel growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a leading digital media-production, entertainment, and distribution company, welcomes JF Cote to its Board of Directors. Co-founder, President & CEO of Sharethrough, JF was awarded Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst Young in 2017 and 2022, and was responsible for orchestrating the merger between District M and Sharethrough, creating one of the largest ad exchanges in the world.

Mr. Cote's expertise spans multiple industries, including Pratt & Whitney (Aerospace), PricewaterhouseCoopers (Investment Banking), and Yellow Pages (Media). His transformative contributions to Yellow Pages include co-founding Mediative, a groundbreaking digital media division.

Mr. Cote holds an Executive MBA from UQAM and a bachelor's degree in commerce with a specialization in Finance from University of Ottawa, and Mr. Cote is a CPA by training. Beyond his professional pursuits, JF is actively engaged in the community and committed to empowering future generations. He serves on multiple boards supporting children's education and sports activities.

"Gamelancer is the next generation of media, having built a network with significant engagement in key regions throughout North America, the UK and Australia. Jon and his team have built a growth platform for the future, and I see opportunities to scale globally." - JF Cote, President & CEO, Sharethrough.

"Gamelancer owns & operates 54 channels across TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram, which includes the largest gaming community on TikTok, plus dating, music, and other lifestyle channels. JF scaled his business into the US and created a global ad exchange with an unapparelled sales network. His guidance as we grow our business into the US, where 56% of our audience reside, will be invaluable as we draw on his playbook for success." - Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Gamelancer Media Corp.

The Company would also like to announce the resignation of Paul Coffey from its board of directors. The board wishes to thank Mr. Paul Coffey for his service as a member of the board. Paul Coffey made significant contributions to Gamelancer during his tenure. His expertise, strategic insights, and unwavering commitment to excellence have been invaluable in shaping the company's vision and driving its growth.

About Gamelancer

Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram channels. Gamelancer Media will focus on developing new brand, agency, and creator relationships and new opportunities for existing associates through its strategic partnerships with TikTok North America, Snap Inc., and Dubit. The media company currently works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 54 owned-and-operated channels to over 40 million followers & subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views and growing by over 1.5 million new followers monthly. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 59% insider owned, calculated as of April 2023.

Forward Looking Information

