Edesa Biotech Anti-Inflammatory Drug Candidate Assigned Name

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, announced today the assignment of the name "daniluromer" for its first-in-class anti-inflammatory drug candidate.

Daniluromer is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that inhibits secretory phospholipase 2 (sPLA2) pro-inflammatory enzymes. The sPLA2 enzyme family plays a key role in initiating inflammation associated with numerous diseases. Edesa believes that drugs based on this technology could provide a powerful anti-inflammatory effect since the compound acts at the inception of inflammatory cascades rather than after inflammation has occurred.

Earlier this year, Edesa reported favorable preliminary, topline results from a Phase 2b clinical study of a topical cream formulation of daniluromer (designated EB01) as a monotherapy for chronic moderate-to-severe allergic contact dermatitis (ACD). EB01 has demonstrated efficacy for the treatment of ACD in two previous clinical trials, and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory activity in a variety of in vitro and in vivo preclinical pharmacology models.

"Daniluromer represents a potentially powerful new way to manage inflammation without the safety concerns and side effects of topical corticosteroids. This is especially important for patients with chronic inflammation," said Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa.

Edesa expects daniluromer to be published in an upcoming World Health Organization (WHO) list of recommended international nonproprietary names. The WHO, under its International Nonproprietary Names (INN) Program, provides a globally recognized system for selecting unique names to identify pharmaceutically active substances. An approved generic name is a prerequisite to apply for a branded drug name and to market a drug.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative ways to treat inflammatory and immune-related diseases. The company's most advanced drug candidate is EB05 (paridiprubart), a monoclonal antibody developed for acute and chronic disease indications that involve dysregulated innate immune responses. Edesa is currently evaluating EB05 in a Phase 3 study as a potential treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), a life-threatening form of respiratory failure. In addition, Edesa is developing an sPLA2 inhibitor, EB01, as a topical treatment for chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD), a common occupational skin condition. The company has also received regulatory approval to conduct a Phase 2 trial its EB06 monoclonal antibody as a treatment for vitiligo, a life-altering autoimmune disease that causes skin to lose its color in patches. Edesa is also planning to file an investigational new drug application for a future Phase 2 study of paridiprubart for systemic sclerosis (scleroderma), an autoimmune rheumatic disorder that causes fibrosis, (scarring/hardening) of skin and internal organs such as the lungs, heart and kidneys. Sign up for news alerts. Connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

