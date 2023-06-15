Valo Holdings Group and SurgeTrader Collaborate to Support Autism Society of Idaho in the Gold Rush Rally

Valo Holdings Group and SurgeTrader announce their support of the Idaho-based organization Autism Society of Idaho on the final leg of their Gold Rush Rally charitable tour across the western United States.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Valo Holdings Group, a leading investment firm, and SurgeTrader, a prominent prop trading company, are thrilled to announce their partnership in support of the Autism Society of Idaho as the final stop of the exhilarating Gold Rush Rally. This grand finale, dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the Idaho-based charity, showcases the commitment of both organizations to making a positive impact in the local community.

As part of their ongoing philanthropic efforts, the SurgeTrader team has committed to donating to a charitable organization at each stop of the Gold Rush Rally. For the concluding leg in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, SurgeTrader has selected the Autism Society of Idaho as the beneficiary of their generous contribution. This collaboration aims to shine a spotlight on the vital work carried out by the Autism Society of Idaho and provide them with the necessary support to further their mission.

To strengthen their support, the SurgeTrader team will be hosting a meet and greet event at the Coeur d'Alene Resort, located at 115 S 2nd St, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814, on June 17 at 6 p.m. This event offers an exclusive opportunity for the public to meet the SurgeTrader team, witness an impressive fleet of sports cars up close, and gain insight into the impactful mission of the Autism Society of Idaho.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the collaboration, SurgeTrader's CEO Jana Seaman said, "We are delighted to partner with Valo Holdings Group and extend our support to the Autism Society of Idaho during the Gold Rush Rally. As the parent of an autistic child, our family feels a heartfelt connection to the great work being carried out at the Autism Society of Idaho."

Seaman continues, "Our team is truly excited to connect with the vibrant community in Coeur d'Alene and raise awareness about the remarkable work carried out by this organization in assisting individuals and families affected by autism. We cordially invite everyone to join us at the meet and greet event, where we can unite for a meaningful cause and make a lasting difference."

Valo Holdings Group and SurgeTrader are deeply committed to corporate social responsibility and dedicated to supporting organizations that make a difference in their communities. Through their partnership with the Autism Society of Idaho, they aim to inspire others to contribute to the well-being and empowerment of individuals on the autism spectrum. Their dedication to corporate social responsibility drives their collaboration with the Autism Society of Idaho, as they strive to create a positive impact and foster a society that embraces and supports individuals with autism. By actively supporting this remarkable organization, Valo Holdings Group and SurgeTrader aspire to encourage others to join the cause and make a lasting difference in the lives of those affected by autism.

To learn more about the Autism Society of Idaho and its mission to support individuals with autism and their families, please visit https://www.autismsocietyofidaho.com/.

About Valo Holdings Group:

Valo Holdings Group is a leading global investment firm with a diverse portfolio of businesses spanning various industries. Committed to creating positive change, Valo Holdings Group focuses on strategic investments and philanthropic efforts that empower communities and drive innovation. More at https://www.valoholdings.com/

About SurgeTrader:

SurgeTrader, LLC is a U.S.-based proprietary trading - or prop trading - firm, with a mission to accelerate trader funding and provide capital to profitable traders. Once traders have proven they can be profitable by passing an Audition, they become a part of the SurgeTrader funded trader community, with access to an account funded with up to $10 million in buying power. For more information on SurgeTrader or how to become a funded trader, visit https://www.surgetrader.com.

