15.06.2023
Natuv Inc. Expands Into Latin America

Stability and Safety for all US-friendly countries.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / The expansion of Natuv Inc. into Latin America will improve the region's capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring that its private and government forces are upgraded.

Natuv Inc, Thursday, June 15, 2023, Press release picture

By giving access to advanced lethal and non-lethal weapon systems, and IT Infrastructure, Natuv Inc. will contribute to the region's readiness and enhance its capabilities.

At Natuv Inc., we innovate, store & distribute arms and ammunition to support government and other regulated institutions with destructive devices, non-lethal defense solutions, and combat drone technology to name a few.

"The proposed sales of equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region," mentions Ricky Brava, Chief International Officer, Natuv Inc.

Reliability & timely execution are pillars of our management structure, from technology to defense solutions and beyond. Natuv Inc. is committed to providing trustworthy and reliable solutions focused on integration into defense, healthcare, tribal affairs, and state and federal government infrastructures.

"Stability and Safety for all US-friendly countries is our goal," says Ricky Brava, Chief International Officer, Natuv Inc.

Over the last two decades, Latin America increased its military expenditure. As the Latin American countries improved their economies, they looked to modernize their military and defense systems. It's an obvious move for Natuv Inc.

Please visit our website https://www.natuv.com

Contact Information
Ricky Brava
ricky@natuv.com
347.755.0235

SOURCE: NATUV INC

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761344/Natuv-Inc-Expands-Into-Latin-America

