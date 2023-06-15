Benchmark Resorts & Hotels Amps Up the Summer Fun Factor With Packaged Adventures and Deals to More Than 40 Destinations

BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Summer mode is officially on and it's time to book a new adventure-and snag a deal-with Benchmark Resorts & Hotels®. The leading hospitality group's Summer Adventures page is loaded with getaway ideas set around the country. From outdoor adventures and waterfront escapes, to golf, spa, and culinary experiences there's a little something for every kind of traveler.

Adventure Destinations

Learn to cast like a seasoned angler at The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa in Manchester, Vermont. The Orvis Fly Fishing Experience includes four hours of instruction and fishing with Orvis, tickets to the American Museum of Fly Fishing, and a farm fresh breakfast.

Big horns, geysers and bears - oh my. In Jackson Hole, Wyoming, get up to 15% off a stay at Snow King Resort and use those savings towards a tour of the Grand Teton National Park or Yellowstone National Park. Another idea: ride on pure adrenaline with a white water rafting trip through Snake River, and then follow-up with a rejuvenating treatment at the resort's all-new Grand View Spa, the largest spa in all of Jackson.

The Peak Pursuits offer at Manor Vail Lodge in Vail, Colorado includes 30% off spacious condominiums. Turn the Lodge into a basecamp for summer adventuring - Vail Mountain's myriad of hiking trails are steps away, as is gold medal trout fishing and world-class mountain biking.

Waterfront Escapes

The Stonewall Adventure Package at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, West Virginia includes two outfitter passes for all-day access to kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards and other outdoor fun. Take the provided bag of fish food to experience a fish frenzy at the marina, and enjoy discounts on pontoon boat rentals, golf and more.

The Treasured Summer Adventure package at Costa d'Este Beach Resort & Spa in Vero Beach, Florida includes a $50 nightly resort credit, kayak and paddleboard rentals, beachfront lounge chairs and umbrella, beach cruiser bicycles, and sunrise yoga.

Lanier Islands outside Atlanta has packaged a water park adventure for a family of four, including park passes, game card, breakfast and more. For cruiser-lovers, the hotel offers both brunch and dinner cruise experience packages.

At The Four Seasons Island Resort in Wisconsin's Pembine, anglers will receive a dozen night crawlers for their fishing adventure along the South Branch Pemebonwon River, plus breakfast to go as part of the Gone Fishing package.

Golf Getaways

The Golf Stay & Play package at Red Mountain Resort in Ivins, UT includes 18 holes of golf per adult, per night on the par 72 championship Black Desert Golf Course, set amid epic black lava fields.

Stay & Play at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Montgomery, Texas with one round of golf per person, per day, plus complimentary access to other attractions like the Jolly Mon Water Park, Parrot Island Mini Golf and more.

At Scottsdale, Arizona's Mountain Shadows, the Half-Off-Replay package allows for a morning tee time with a second round on the resort's 18-hole course at half-off. The hotel chips in a complimentary drink.

Spa Sensations

At Willows Lodge in Woodinville, Washington, the CBD & Chill package promotes total relaxation and includes two Vital Body CBD Body Wraps, Vital Body CBD Bath Salts, a complimentary in-room movie and a pint of Nutty Squirrel gelato, an artisan Washington State favorite.

In Scottsdale, Arizona, Hotel Valley Ho's Moisturizing Moor Body Wrap is discounted for summer and helps counteract the season's dry heat with an ultra-moisturizing body wrap designed for the desert. After a full-body dry brush, guests are enveloped in a seaweed gel body mask, followed by an application of chilled marble to decrease puffiness and tone skin around the entire face. The service is finished with an indulgent body lotion featuring a unique blend of moor, chamomile, arnica, wild yam, and sweet potato extracts to leave skin smooth and hydrated.

Culture & Cuisine

The Heldrich Hotel will arrange complimentary cocktails at Christopher's Bar and overnight accommodations with a 1 p.m. late checkout when guests choose to pair their show at the nearby New Brunswick Performing Arts Center or The State Theatre with an overnight stay at the hotel in New Jersey.

From the incredible collection of glass art to the vibrant granite-top bar that serves delicious craft cocktails, Hotel Murano is a chic spot within walking distance of Tacoma's best restaurants and museums. Plan an escape and heat things up with a private Glassblowing experience for two guided by the glass art masters at Tacoma Glassblowing Studio. Plus, enjoy a round of cocktails at BAR960, courtesy of the hotel.

Portland, Oregon is a foodie's paradise, and Dossier and its new American bistro, Alder's, does not disappoint, offering a celebration of the culinary bounties of the Pacific Northwest. Set in the city center, Dossier is a great jumping point to explore Portland's craft beer scene, epic food carts and more.

Summer Steals

Other independent hotels within Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' portfolio are offering handsome summer offers, like a percentage off the nightly room rate (up to 30%) or a resort credit (up to $150). Whether looking for a beach setting, a mountain hideaway, a city-centric spot or a Southwestern gem, the Summer Adventures deals page has an offer to suit the summer.

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' summer adventures sale offers can be booked online. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply, and reservations are subject to availability and resort-specific booking windows. Full promotion details are available online.

