BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced Selle Italia, a leading Italy-based manufacturer of saddles for road and mountain bikes, has launched its first ecommerce store on the BigCommerce platform. Designed with a composable commerce architecture to capture the flexibility and customization needed to scale the business, Selle Italia can now expand service to existing customers worldwide, market to new customers and enter new countries to accelerate business growth.

"Ecommerce is part of the evolution of our company. We have customers all over the world and with the culture of cycling growing, we wanted to provide the most seamless online shopping experience to cyclists, riders and commuters to enhance their real world adventures. Digitally transforming our brand was the way to go," said Jacopo Penso, ecommerce manager at Selle Italia.

With over 120 years of history, Selle Italia has used traditional methods to grow its business through third-party distributors and cycle shops. Central to its growth strategy is the digital transformation of its brand to offer premier customer experiences at every touchpoint, while building brand awareness beyond Italy.

"We wanted dynamic partners that offer flexible solutions, always-available customer support and an easy-to-use platform. BigCommerce's modular system, coupled with Calicantus' development and technology services, advances our ability to build our online presence and scale the business. Being able to add functionality incrementally, dilute associated costs and make smart tech investments for when the business grows or needs change is invaluable," Penso concluded.

To service existing customers around the world, Selle Italia turned to BigCommerce elite tech partner Calicantus. Calicantus developed the site from the ground up with a key focus on optimizing Selle Italia's global supply chain by integrating the platform with its own systems and services and ensuring superior customer service to influence repeat purchases and build brand loyalty.

"Capturing the essence of 120 years of Selle Italia into its online brand required us to meticulously focus on the functionalities of the site to deliver a seamless, immersive customer experience, while not losing sight of the stability, security and flexibility of the composable infrastructure to aid in agility and ambitious global growth," said Valentino Bergamo CEO at Calicantus. "There's no better partner with reliable and scalable services and solutions than BigCommerce to make this launch successful."

In 2016, Selle Italia acquired Selle San Marco and aims to give worldwide customers the same immersive shopping experiences on the BigCommerce platform as its Selle Italia brand. Additionally, Selle Italia recently expanded into North America with a new brick-and-mortar branch in the United States.

"Enterprises need architectures best equipped for change and composable commerce is becoming the preferred model for progressive enterprise B2C and B2B merchants because of the flexibility and agility it provides to adapt to change and proliferate growth," said Irene Rossetto, country director, Italy at BigCommerce. "Selle Italia launching their first ecommerce store on a modern composable architecture has automatically leveled them up to a rock-solid platform ready to deliver a powerful ecommerce experience for both in-house teams and customers. The potential for the Selle Italia brand is endless."

Selle Italia joins a growing list of enterprise retail merchants using BigCommerce's composable commerce architecture including Ted Baker, MKM Building Supplies, Jimmy Brings and Cambio Bike. To learn more about BigCommerce's enterprise ecommerce solutions, click here.

