Cylerian partners with CyberDisti to expand presence in EMEA

JERSEY CITY, NJ., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cylerian (www.cylerian.com), a full-stack managed security platform, announced a distributor agreement with CyberDisti Middle East LLC, (www.cyberdisti.com), a cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in Dubai.

"We believe our platform is the most feature-rich and cost-effective way of powering a Security Operations Center. Our stack helps companies consolidate their security stack and save money. Our new partnership with CyberDisti further strengthens our ability to democratize cybersecurity and ensure companies of all sizes and across all regions have access to next-gen cybersecurity capabilities. With CyberDisti's extensive distribution network, industry expertise, and dedication to excellence, we are confident that this collaboration will greatly enhance our reach and customer satisfaction", said Vijay Akasapu, CEO of Cylerian.

About Cylerian

Cylerian, with offices in Jersey City, NJ and Panama City, Panama, enables companies of all sizes to leverage it's unified, cloud-native platform to meet their security, observability and compliance needs.

