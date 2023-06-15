

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will announce interest rate decision at 8:15 am ET Thursday. The ECB is expected to raise the key refi rate by 25 basis points to 4 percent from 3.75 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While it was steady against the yen, it retreated against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 152.83 against the yen, 0.9760 against the franc, 0.8555 against the pound and 1.0818 against the greenback as of 8:10 am ET.



