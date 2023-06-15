Under the high patronage of Prince Albert of Monaco, the "Sport for Nature Awards 2023" honoured international athletes committed to the protection of the environment, included Alberto Bona (8th position at the last Route du Rhum and winner of the Caribbean 600 2023), Yohann Taberlet (the award-winning French Paralympic skier), David Trezeguet (former footballer, World champion in 1998 and European champion in 2000) and IBSA, for its concrete commitment to inclusive sailing in favour of people with disabilities.

Launched in 2022, the Sport for Nature Awards are assigned to European champions who have distinguished themselves for their sensitivity to environmental sustainability issues through their initiatives and sport-related actions, as well as to companies acting with this same philosophy towards the environment.

IBSA's award for the project Sailing into the Future. Together is divided into two parts, concerning:

The sporting challenge,with the innovative Class 40 IBSA: 6 regattas in 2023, with as many as 13,000 miles to cross the Atlantic to the Bay of Biscay, going through the English Channel, the Celtic Sea and the Mediterranean, and concluding with the transoceanic race in Martinique. But the sporting challenge also introduces a strong message of environmental sustainability and respect for nature.

IBSA's commitment to a sport sailing as a means to raise awareness of inclusion and social integration issues. Inclusive sailing becomes a tool to overcome physical and cognitive difficulties and to teach respect for others, while opposing prejudices and discrimination.

This year the prize is awarded to IBSA Pharma, the French subsidiary of the IBSA Group, for the development of inclusive sailing initiatives.

"In France we chose to partner with the Antibes yachting club to support major inclusive sailing initiatives. In 2022, we donated two boats modified for children with disabilities, to involve them in experiences in close contact with the sea, allowing them to sail with accessible boats and to participate in integrated regattas. Our support will be renewed again this year, and will be even stronger, with the organisation of the first IBSA Regatta, specifically dedicated to children with disabilities between 12 and 17 years of age, which will take place on 29 and 30 September", announced Fabrice Jover, CEO of IBSA Pharma in France

More info on: https://www.ibsasailing.com/en/

The Sport for Nature organisation. The association was created by Stefano Tirelli, professor of Complementary Sports Techniques at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore and physical and mental trainer of several high-level athletes. In 2008, in Milan, he founded Studio Tirelli, a centre of excellence for Italian and international athletes. The organisation originates from the firm belief that high-level athletes have an exceptional power of communication with the younger generations. Its mission is to create an interactive and impactful relationship between sport and nature, in order to generate a positive change for our planet. The organisation aims to reduce our negative impact on the environment by promoting several sustainability initiatives for the Planet.

IBSA (Institut Biochimique SA) is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical Company, founded in 1945 in Lugano. Today, its products are present in over 90 Countries on 5 continents, through the Company's 17 subsidiaries located in Europe, China, and the United States. The company has a consolidated turnover of 800 million CHF, and employs over 2,000 people between headquarters, subsidiaries and production sites. IBSA holds 90 families of approved patents, plus others under development, as well as a vast portfolio of products, covering 10 therapeutic areas: reproductive medicine, endocrinology, pain and inflammation, osteoarticular, aesthetic medicine, dermatology, uro-gynaecology, cardiometabolic, respiratory, consumer health. It is also one of the largest operators worldwide in the area of reproductive medicine, and one of the world's leaders in hyaluronic acid-based products. IBSA has based its philosophy on four pillars: Person, Innovation, Quality and Responsibility.

IBSA Pharma, managed by Fabrice Jover, is the French subsidiary of the Group, with offices in both Sophia Antipolis and Paris.

