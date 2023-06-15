Symposium and Abstracts Highlight Data from Studies of INTERCEPT Platelets and Plasma as well as Developmental Programs

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq:CERS) today announced a selection of abstracts and a lunch symposium at the 33rd Regional International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT) Congress, taking place in Gothenburg, Sweden, from June 17 through June 21. Transfusion medicine experts and professionals from around the world attend the ISBT Congress. This year marks the first time the conference has taken place in person since 2019.

The following is a select list of presentations and abstracts of interest for Cerus. All presentation times are listed in Central European Time (CET).

Oral Presentations

Monday, June 19, 2023 12:30 p.m. Cerus Lunch Symposium: Implementation of pathogen reduced products: considerations from the Canadian perspective and first experiences. Improving patient safety through pathogen inactivation: the Stanford experience. Strategies to reduce transfusion-transmitted bacterial infections: screening, pathogen inactivation, and cold stored platelets components.

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 9:15 a.m.- In Vitro Biochemical and Functional Comparison of Amotosalen-UVA-Treated Buffy-Coat Platelet Concentrates Stored in PAS-C Or PAS-E Additive Solution up to 7 Days

Poster Presentations

Held between Sunday, June 18 and Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Platelet Safety Measures in Sweden: An Assessment of Current Practices and Comparison with International Practices

In Vitro Biochemical and Functional Characteristics of Stored (Double-Dose) Buffy-Coat Platelet Concentrates Treated With Amotosalen and a Prototype UVA Light-Emitting Diode Illuminator

Biochemical and Functional Characteristics of Stored (Double-Dose) Buffy-Coat Platelet Concentrates Treated With Amotosalen and a Prototype UVA Light-Emitting Diode Illuminator Evaluation of the In Vitro Properties Out to 7 Days of Buffy Coat Platelets Stored in PAS C Or PAS E and Treated With Amotosalen and a Prototype LED UVA Light Source

Properties Out to 7 Days of Buffy Coat Platelets Stored in PAS C Or PAS E and Treated With Amotosalen and a Prototype LED UVA Light Source Initial Experience of Switching Pathogen Inactivation System With Extended Platelet Shelf Life

Transfusion of Amotosalen-UVA Pathogen Reduced Platelet Components to Mature and Premature Neonatal Infants

Amotosalen/UVA Light Pathogen Reduced Plasma from Previously Quarantined Units Stored for Two Years

A Pilot Study Tracking Pathogen Reduced RBCs In Vivo Using Surface Acridine and Biotin Flow Cytometric Markers

The full program of Cerus-related abstracts can be found at the following link: https://interceptbloodsystem.com/sites/default/files/resources/2023_isbt_abstractbook_final.pdf.

Cerus representatives will be in the exhibition area at booth #2716.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world's blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE Mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the US. Also in the US, the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for the production of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex (commonly referred to as INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex), a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

INTERCEPT and the INTERCEPT Blood System are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615560378/en/

Contacts:

Jessica Hanover Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Cerus Corporation

925-288-6137