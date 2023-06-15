Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be presenting as part of a panel for "Lithium Project Insights: US and South America" at the Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference on June 20th, 2023, at 2:00 PM in Las Vegas, Nevada. ACME will also be exhibiting at the conference from June 20th to 22nd and meeting with potential strategic partners, industry members and investors.

The Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference, a three-day event, is the largest global forum for lithium and battery raw materials, with keynote speakers and attendees from the world's top producers, to end users as well as participants along the entire supply chain. Fastmarkets is the most trusted cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA) in the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining, and energy transition markets.

Link to Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials 2023 event

ACME Lithium recently announced that it had successfully completed drilling, construction, and development of a Dissolved Mineral Resource Exploration (DMRE) test well TW-1 as part of the Phase 2 drill program at its Clayton Valley, Nevada lithium brine project. The well is being prepared for the commencement of a pumping test from which hydraulic properties and brine chemistry of the Lower Gravel Unit will be assessed.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170039