Durango, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the "Company," "we" or "RMCF"), an international franchiser and manufacturer of gourmet chocolates and other confectionary products, today announced that Crown Creative will serve as its branding agency and primary partner in refreshing its identity.

The Company aims to update its brand identity in ways that stay true to its history and values, while also appealing to a younger, more diverse and discerning audience, as well as to prospective franchisees.

The Company intends to showcase initial brand concepts during its National Franchisee Convention in San Antonio, TX this September.





About Crown Creative

Established in 2018 in New York, Crown Creative is a creative agency that specializes in concept development, strategy, and branding for the hospitality industry. The Firm has created brands across the hospitality sector. Clients range from Michelin-Star restaurants to global hoteliers including Marriott International, Waldorf Astoria and Hilton, as well as coffee and dessert shops, pizza slice stores, and everything in between. Additionally, Crown Creative has launched several of its own ventures, including the Restaurant & Bar Design Award-winning The Toast Office, and most recently, Neighbourhood Café.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., (the "Company"), ranked number one on Newsweek's list of "America's Best Retailers 2022" in the chocolate and candy stores category, is headquartered in Durango, Colorado. The Company is a leading international franchiser of gourmet chocolate and confection stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company, its subsidiaries, franchisees and licensees currently operate over 270 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stores across the United States, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

