BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the European Central Bank raised its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points to 4 percent. Following the announcement, the euro climbed against its major opponents.



The euro was trading at 153.06 against the yen, 0.9767 against the franc, 0.8571 against the pound and 1.0843 against the greenback around 8:20 am ET.



