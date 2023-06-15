With its lively and family-friendly atmosphere, Central Pattaya draws Russian visitors to the shopping event of the year until July 31.

Thailand, a favored destination among Russian tourists, is enticing them back with increased visa exemptions, allowing for stays of up to 45 days, and expanded flight options from airlines like Azur Air and Ikar Airlines. With its favorable rouble exchange rates, enhanced air connectivity, and warm hospitality, Thailand has solidified its position as a preferred destination for Russians seeking an extended stay in a vibrant environment.

Central Pattaya Welcomes Russian Shoppers to the Shopping Extravaganza of the Year: "The Greatest Grand Sale 2023" (Photo: Business Wire)

Central Pattaya, Asia's most extensive natural beachfront shopping complex and dining destination, is joining the action with its upcoming 'The Greatest Grand Sale 2023' campaign. Until July 31, 2023, visitors can enjoy an extraordinary shopping experience with discounts of up to 80 percent off storewide, offering unbeatable value.

In the heart of famous Pattaya Beach, Central Pattaya provides a lively and family-friendly atmosphere, known for its pristine beaches, thrilling water sports, and rejuvenating seaside massages. The shopping complex features the Central Department Store, SFX Cinema, and over 350 shops, including renowned fashion boutiques, international restaurants, and retail outlets.

Russian travelers are invited to indulge in a sensational shopping spree as "The Greatest Grand Sale 2023" begins, exploring over 300 international brand stores and restaurants. With every purchase of THB3,000, visitors will receive an exclusive THB100 gift voucher, and Central Pattaya has also partnered with leading airlines and international credit cards to offer additional privileges and exclusive deals, ensuring an elevated shopping experience for the Russians.

Moreover, Central Pattaya recognizes the importance of catering to visitors throughout the year. Until December 31, 2023, tourists can take advantage of exclusive offers by presenting a confirmed e-booking or key card from any Pattaya hotel or attraction to receive a complimentary THB100 cash voucher. Those who spend over THB5,000 in the shopping center will be rewarded with an exceptional treat-a remarkable THB500 cash voucher for the globally acclaimed fashion brand ZARA.

A spokesperson for Central Pattaya highlighted the extended stays of Russian guests as they escape the harsh winter back home, sometimes staying for up to three months, commenting, "Central Pattaya offers them an experience beyond tourism, becoming a home away from home. Our campaign aims to showcase the best we offer them."

