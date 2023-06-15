Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB | ISIN: LT0000111650 | Ticker-Symbol: XIC
Frankfurt
15.06.23
08:07 Uhr
0,203 Euro
-0,001
-0,49 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2110,25315:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2023 | 14:58
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaipedos Nafta: Additional information to the summary of AB "Klaipedos nafta" webinar

Responses to the questions which remained unanswered during the webinar are provided.
On the 14nd of June 2023, AB Klaipedos nafta.

Webinar recording is available online at: https://youtu.be/xnvgIlxymNc

KN is providing answers to the submitted questions, which remained unanswered during the webinar (the original questions' language remains unaltered):

The previous strategy had a goal of becoming a shareholder of several other LNG terminals, is that still in the picture or such goal is not in the picture anymore

As it was mentioned during the webinar, by 2030 KN intends to expand floating LNG footprint in global markets, targeting 1-2 new investment opportunities and 3 additional O&M contracts.?

Are you worried that shaky ESG credentials of biofuels potentially could force the change in regulatory environment and thus undermine a part of your strategy?

The biofuels market is growing due to stricter regulations and increasing global demand. Fuel industry must prioritize the most sustainable types of biofuels to comply with regulations. As well, KN's clients trade worldwide, which means they need to adopt to the diversity of global biofuels market - as the credentials differ by markets or regions.

Does KN have made specific big amount investment decision during 2023 - 2024 term except already mentioned Independence ship?
A few more significant investments are at different stages of evaluation; however, as of this date investments decisions have not yet been taken.

Do you believe/plan that the "Independence" will be retrofitted for Hydrogen after LNG is no longer needed?
The physical properties of hydrogen and LNG differ significantly, making it impossible to convert an FSRU.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.