

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Thursday showed a significant turnaround in regional manufacturing activity in the month of June.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index soared to a positive 6.6 in June from a negative 31.8 in May, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to jump to a negative 15.1.



Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms became more optimistic about the six-month outlook, with the index for future business conditions surging to 18.9 in June from 9.8 in May.



