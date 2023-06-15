Inspire Dental Wellness Highlights TMJ Therapy, the Minimally Invasive Solution to Craniofacial Pain

Inspire Dental Wellness specializes in the non-surgical treatment of craniofacial pain to help patients improve their quality of life.

The temporomandibular joint (TMJ) connects the jawbone to the skull's temporal bone, located in front of the ear on each side of the head. The joints control the movement of the jaw and essential actions such as speaking and chewing. When a TMJ joint becomes damaged or dysfunctional, it can lead to a disorder referred to as TMD, which can cause various symptoms, including jaw pain, clicking or popping sounds, difficulty opening or closing the mouth, earaches, headaches, migraines, and facial pain.

The exact cause of TMD, when not related to a traumatic injury such as a blow to the face or car accident, can often be hard to pinpoint. Misalignment of the bite, teeth grinding or clenching, arthritis, poor posture, stress, anxiety, or a combination of all of the above may contribute to the suboptimal functioning of the TMJ. Over time, the cumulative effects of the underlying issue can alter the delicate balance in the craniofacial area, leading to problematic conditions such as tinnitus and dizziness, in addition to head, neck, and ear pain.

Inspire Dental Wellness specializes in identifying the root causes of TMD and implementing reversible and non-invasive TMJ Therapy as the first line of treatment. Typically, this involves a clear, subtle corrective orthotic that is worn during the day for a duration of 3-4 months. Once this period passes, the patient is weaned off the dental appliance. If initial treatment is unsuccessful, Dr. Erica and her team will explore non-reversible Phase II therapy options to improve and stabilize the condition.

Under the experienced guidance of Dr. Erica Zolnierczyk and Dr. Badia Zahdan, the team at Inspire Dental Wellness-one of the leading dental clinics in Orland Park-provides expert care in the areas of family and general dentistry, cosmetic treatments, and airway and facial development.

For more information on how they can help relieve craniofacial pain associated with TMD by utilizing non-surgical TMJ Therapy, please visit www.inspiredentalwellness.com.

