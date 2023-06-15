GAT SPORT Releases Its Hottest and Most Powerful Premium Thermogenic - GAT JETFUEL BLACK

MONROE, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / GAT Sport is introducing its hottest thermogenic fat burner yet: New GAT SPORT JETFUEL® BLACK SERIES premium strength thermogenic.



JetFuel Black

JETFUEL® BLACK is a scientifically advanced, multi-stage formula designed to accelerate fat loss while promoting a general sense of well-being.

New GAT Sport JETFUEL BLACK is loaded with breakthroughs. Its sleek black capsules contain a powerful, multi-stage formula designed to accelerate fat loss. Plus, its scientifically advanced ingredients promote a general sense of well-being.

Jetfuel Black achieves this through its exclusively defined, multi-stage Fat Loss Potentiating Formula, which includes its Adaptogenic and "Feel-Good" Neurotransmitter 600mg Signaling Matrix, its Thermogenic Amplification and Appetite Suppression, its Bioavailability Enhancer and its unique 7-Hour Time-Release Tri-Caffeine Matrix.

GAT Sport President and CEO Charles Moser made the announcement. "Our new Jetfuel® Black premium strength thermogenic is a truly best-in-class formula designed to help increase caloric expenditure, heighten metabolic rate and suppress stress-induced cortisol production with adaptogens. Plus, it adds appetite suppression while boosting mental focus and energy. Our Jetfuel Black customers can take the guesswork out of fat loss and enjoy the process."

GAT Jetfuel Black has numerous formula advantages, including how its CaloriBurn® works to increase daily caloric expenditure by 97 calories. Its CitraFuze® works to help support increased metabolic rate, and its RhodioPrime® is known to help support a healthy stress response and elevated mood. Further, to help Jetfuel Black users avoid the typical thermogenic crash, GAT Sport has included an exclusive three-stage, time-release caffeine blend designed with zümXR®.

GAT Sport's stackability allows GAT customers to easily design their entire regimen around GAT products, including the popular PMP Stim-Free Pre-Workouts, FLEXX EAAs Intra-Workouts, with the new Plant Protein, Whey Matrix, Creatine HCI+ products, GAT Essentials Vitamins & Minerals, and more.

About GAT Sport

Charles Moser, President and CEO, has over 25 years' experience in training and supplementation formulation, design and marketing. Under his leadership, GAT Sport creates forward-looking products that propel athletes worldwide, and the industry. Designing with clinically researched ingredients and university studies, he produces and markets clinically tested, efficaciously dosed formulas that become legendary. Moser is diversifying this highly respected global brand with high-energy workout products and those for repair and recovery after training, plus general health & fitness. He drives TeamGAT to compete harder every day and on every level. Follow him on Instagram @GAT_CEO_Charles_Moser.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Contact Information:

Marshall Post

Director of Marketing

marshallp@teamgat.com

(888) 811-4286

SOURCE: GAT Sport

