Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der “Faktor-100-Partner” für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.06.2023 | 15:02
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kontent.ai Introduces Industry's First CMS With Native AI Capabilities

Transforming the Content Management Process Across Organizations - Faster, Better, and Smarter

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Industry-leading headless CMS Kontent.ai today announced native AI capabilities that will further transform the ability to have complete control to create and manage content across an organization. Building native AI-powered skills into Kontent.ai is an evolution of the solution, designed to meet evolving customer and market needs.

Kontent.ai's AI native capabilities

Kontent.ai's AI native capabilities

Unlike other solutions, Kontent.ai delivers the first and only context-aware AI that is fully integrated into the product. This provides control of content from ideation to editing to customer experience in real-time, showing what content will look like on your own websites and applications. As demands for content across organizations increase, teams struggle to manage, maintain, and govern content at scale. Kontent.ai solves this challenge in a single solution.

"Native AI skills inside Kontent.ai leverage the power of artificial intelligence while minimizing the risks often associated with it," said Petr Palas, Founder, Kontent.ai. "Content management challenges will only increase as more content is generated with the adoption of AI. However, we anticipated this and built a solution that works across the organization for the marketer, the developer, and the content creator."

Benefits of native AI skills include:

  • Increased efficiency - Improve all stages of the content management process from creation to review with the power and speed of AI
  • Faster time to value - Leverage native AI skills immediately without the need for external integrations, plug-ins, or development resources within a headless CMS
  • Consistency at scale - Develop core content, versions, style, tone of voice, and more instantly
  • Simplified content governance - Safeguard brand and content guidelines seamlessly

"The vision and innovation of Kontent.ai is what makes them a trusted partner," reports Michael D'Orio, VP of Marketing from American Bath Group. "As a long-term customer, who just won the MACH Impact Awards for Best Overall Change Product by the MACH Alliance, we've reached new levels of success with Kontent.ai and look forward to the newest solution."

Learn more about the native AI capabilities of Kontent.ai on the upcoming webinar June 20, 2023. An early access program for current customers is available, join the waitlist here.

Contact Information

Vojtech Boril
Vice President, Growth & Marketing
vojtech.boril@kontent.ai
+420776874572

Erika Goldwater
PR & Communications
erika.goldwater@chameleon.co
+1 6174073578

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PD8Jj_Mie6A

SOURCE: Kontent.ai

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761492/Kontentai-Introduces-Industrys-First-CMS-With-Native-AI-Capabilities

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.