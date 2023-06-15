Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Grants Investors Access To Regulated Crypto Trading Via Margined Futures Contracts

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / In a groundbreaking development, Cboe Clear Digital, the first U.S.-regulated crypto native exchange and clearinghouse combination platform, has received the necessary approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to complete its planned product offering expansion.

This expansion will include the introduction of margined futures contracts, offering traders an exciting and less capital-intensive way to engage with cryptocurrencies. Cboe Digital's vision of fostering trust, transparency and inclusivity in the crypto market could transform the landscape of spot and derivatives trading.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) has been at the forefront of providing reliable and secure trading and clearing services for Bitcoin and Ether futures on a fully collateralized basis. However, the introduction of margined futures contracts marks a significant milestone. Under the new margin model, traders will only need to post a percentage of the total contract value as collateral, enabling them to participate in futures trading with fewer capital requirements. This groundbreaking approach empowers investors to gain exposure to the crypto market and manage their risk more efficiently.

As the first U.S.-regulated crypto native exchange and clearinghouse combination platform, Cboe Digital is leading the way in creating a transparent marketplace that welcomes intermediaries. By offering leveraged derivatives products, Cboe Digital is fostering an inclusive model that enables a wider range of market participants to engage in the exciting world of cryptocurrencies. This forward-thinking approach reflects the platform's commitment to responsible innovation and market integrity.

John Palmer, President of Cboe Digital, expressed gratitude to the CFTC for their collaboration in realizing their vision. He emphasized the value of derivatives as a proven tool for investors to manage risk and gain exposure to market dynamics. With Cboe Digital's expansion into margined futures contracts, investors now have an enhanced trading experience that combines spot and margin futures on a single platform, streamlining operations and delivering greater cost efficiency.

The unique ability to trade spot and margin futures on the same platform offered by Cboe Digital fills a crucial gap in the U.S. crypto trading landscape. This integration brings unprecedented convenience and operational efficiencies, heightening the overall trading experience for customers. In addition to the new margined futures contracts, Cboe Digital's spot market supports trading in popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, Litecoin and USDC. This comprehensive offering enables traders to access a diverse range of crypto assets under a unified platform, enhancing liquidity and expanding investment opportunities.

