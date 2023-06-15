Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. (TSXV: COHO) ("Coho" or the "Company"), a commercial real estate and food technology company that provides private and shared kitchen and food production space to a variety of businesses, is excited to announce a brokered private placement of up to 27,272,727 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.22 per Unit (the "Issue Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be composed of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one (1/2) Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date").

A maximum of 22,727,272 Units (the "LIFE Units") will be issued pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI-45-106"). The balance of the Units (the "4-Month Hold Units") will be issued pursuant to other exemptions from the prospectus requirements found in NI 45-106.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for completing its previously announced acquisition of Purebread. Bakery Inc. ("Purebread"), the expansion of operations, and to provide general working capital to support operations.

In connection with the Offering, Coho has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord" or the "Lead Agent"), dated June 14, 2023, pursuant to which Canaccord will act as lead agent to assist the Company with the Offering on a reasonable efforts basis. Upon closing of the Offering, the Company shall pay to the Lead Agent (together with any selling group formed by the Lead Agent, the "Agents"): (i) a cash commission equal to 8.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering payable in cash or Units, or any combination of cash or Units at the option of the Lead Agent (the "Cash Commission") and (ii) Common Share purchase warrants of the Company, exercisable at any time prior to the date that is 36 months from the Closing Date to acquire that number of Units equal to 8.0% of the number of Units issued under the Offering, at an exercise price equal to the Issue Price (the "Agent's Warrants"). On the closing of the Offering, the Company shall also pay the Lead Agent a corporate finance fee consisting of (i) $50,000 (payable in cash) and (ii) 227,272 Units (having a value equal to $50,000).

The Company may provide a president's list of investors that can subscribe for up to $2 million of the Offering (the "President's List"). The compensation to the Agents for subscribers on the President's List shall be reduced to 3% for both Cash Commission and Agent's Warrants.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Offering of LIFE Units is being made to purchasers resident in Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption").

The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at: www.cohocollectivekitchens.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Agents will also be entitled to offer the Units for sale in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and in those other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States provided it is understood that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises in such other jurisdiction. The 4-Month Hold Units and all securities not issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law, expiring four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering.

The Company expects to close the Offering on or about July 31, 2023, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Coho

Coho is a growth stage, community-driven, commercial real estate, and food technology company that provides private and shared kitchen and production space to food companies from start-ups to restaurant groups seeking turnkey solutions and business services. Each of the Company's customers, called "Members", are revenue generating companies that have signed a membership agreement with Coho for an agreed upon term. The concept falls in line with a rapidly growing trend in the food-delivery industry creating a market for delivery-only and/or virtual restaurant concepts. For more information about how Coho is growing and innovating in the commissary space, visit https://www.cohocommissary.com.

Contacts

Andrew Barnes, Chief Executive Officer

andrew@cohocommissary.com

(778) 877-6513

Investor Relations

invest@cohocommissary.com

(604) 243-7355

