American Leg of Global Search Set for The Culinary Institute of America at Copia in Napa, California

SAVOR,the culinary division of the world's leading producer of live-event experiencesASM Global, has joined withWorld Young Chef Young Waiter(WYCYW) to bring the renowned service competition to the United States Aug. 21.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615939447/en/

2022 World YCYW Wales Chef Winner Ali Halbert, from Heaney's in Cardiff perfects his main course during the 2022 world final in Monaco. (Photo credit: Young Chef Young Waiter)

Now in its 44th year, World Young Chef Young Waiter is the premier competition promoting hospitality as a career choice globally, aimed at finding the world's most skilled chefs, waiters and waitresses under the age of 28. WYCYW aims to highlight the remarkable talent of the ?nest young professionals building their careers in the industry, while championing the skill and passion that hospitality professionals bring to their work.

SAVOR is calling on the best in service and hospitality from all over the United States to register for the YCYW USA competition, with the chance to compete in the first live round taking place at the prestigious The Culinary Institute of America at Copia (CIA) in Napa, California, Aug. 21, 2023. The winners of the American leg of the competition, as well as the winners from the nine other international competitions taking place around the world, will have the opportunity to compete in the WYCYW finals being held Nov. 23-24 in Monaco and the chance to win $10,000.

Many past winners have gone on to achieve notable success in hospitality. Winners and judges have included some of the industry's most recognizable names, including Mark Sargeant, Marcus Wareing, Simon King, John Torode, Annie and Germain Schwab, Jeremy King, and many more.

"The Culinary Institute of America is proud to collaborate with SAVOR to host the inaugural USA Young Chef Young Waiter competition at our Copia campus in downtown Napa," said Thomas Bensel, managing director, CIA at Copia. "This unique competition creates awareness and pride in the principles and skills most important to our profession."

"SAVOR has a long history of supporting and cultivating the next generation of culinary talent, from offering hands-on training, apprenticeships and scholarship programs to participating in high-stakes competitions like World Young Chef Young Waiter," said Shaun Beard, SAVOR's senior vice president of food and beverage. "Giving these talented young chefs and waiters a platform to show off their skills and watch them excel is something that we are truly passionate about, and we are proud to continue showing our support."

How to Enter

Chefs and waiters throughout the U.S. under the age of 28 should visit YCYW USA to enter online now through July 21, 2023. A panel of high-profile, service-industry veterans, Adam Sobel, partner of Mina Group and New Italian Co.; Tracey Shepos Cenami, executive chef and cheese specialist at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens; Roland Passot, propriétaire and chief culinary officer; Roger Huldi, general manager for St. Regis San Francisco; and more will help narrow down the entries to a short list of eight finalists four chefs and four waiters who will battle it out in the live finale at the CIA at Copa in Napa, California, Aug. 21, 2023. The two winners of YCYW USA will head to the World Young Chef Young Waiter Final in Monaco for the chance to win $10,000!

Entry is free for chefs and waiters residing in the U.S. who are 28 years old or under by July 31, 2023. Entrants can take part if they are currently employed in the role of chef or waiter and have been employed for three (3) years or more in the hospitality profession (including those who may be temporarily unable to work or have been furloughed from their present roles).

About SAVOR

SAVOR is the culinary division of ASM Global, the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences, which spans five continents and more than 350 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibit centers, and performing arts venues. The team at SAVOR provides top-notch experiences at every event, from the food preparation to the beverage offerings, whether for intimate VIP experiences or banquets with over 20,000 guests. Besides great, authentic chef-driven food, the core elements of SAVOR's food vision include partnerships with local growers, producers and community members; a commitment to using antibiotic-free meats and poultry; and dedication to minimizing impact on the environment through robust sustainability, recycling and composting programs. For more information, please visit savorasmglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615939447/en/

Contacts:

Jim Yeager

breakwhitelight (for ASM Global)

jim@breakwhitelight.com

818-264-6812