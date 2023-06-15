HealthTrust Enhances AI-Powered Supply Chain Intelligence to Benefit Providers and Members

Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, today announced that HealthTrust Performance Group (HealthTrust), a leading healthcare performance improvement company, has selected Everstream as its global supply chain risk management provider.

Through total spend management solutions, including group purchasing and operator-led expertise in supply chain resilience, clinical integration and workforce, HealthTrust strengthens provider performance and clinical excellence. HealthTrust will leverage the Everstream platform to proactively identify and manage risk, and to strengthen long-term supply chain resilience.

"Supply chain risk management is critical to the continuity of the healthcare value chain and has always been a priority for HealthTrust," said Jocelyn Bradshaw, HealthTrust Senior Vice President, Strategic Sourcing. "By teaming with Everstream, we are gaining additional insights that will continue to strengthen our sourcing organization and ultimately the entire healthcare supply ecosystem."

Assessing the potential impact of supply chain disruption in healthcare is complex. Through this strategic relationship, HealthTrust will receive enhanced visibility, transparency and understanding of the healthcare supply chain. With Everstream, HealthTrust can access dynamic supply chain and material mapping, from Tier-1 manufacturing sites to sub-tier visibility. Intelligent data will improve event response thanks to faster insights and more context regarding how disruption can impact products, materials and healthcare providers.

"We are thrilled to work with HealthTrust and its members to improve healthcare resilience and continuity," said Julie Gerdeman, Everstream CEO. "The global healthcare value chain sustains human life, making it one of the most crucial networks on the planet. It's also one of the most complex, under constant scrutiny from regulators and consumers. Our AI-powered supply chain risk intelligence will help HealthTrust manage and prevent some of the many daily challenges this industry faces so it can continue delivering on its mission to protect human health and patient safety."

To learn more about Everstream's solutions for the life sciences supply chain, visit https://www.everstream.ai/industries/life-sciences-supply-chain/.

About Everstream Analytics

Everstream Analytics sets the global supply chain standard. Through the application of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to its vast proprietary dataset, Everstream delivers the predictive insights and risk analytics businesses need for a smarter, more autonomous and sustainable supply chain. Everstream's proven solution integrates with procurement, logistics and business continuity platforms generating the complete information, sharper analysis, and accurate predictions required to turn the supply chain into a business asset. To learn more, visit https://www.everstream.ai/.

About HealthTrust

HealthTrust Performance Group (HealthTrust) is a healthcare improvement company committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and total spend management advisory solutions that leverage operator experience, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., HealthTrust serves approximately 1,800 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, and more than 65,000 other locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites. HealthTrust has earned designation as a Top Workplace in Middle Tennessee.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615795450/en/

Contacts:

Allison Stokes

fama PR for Everstream Analytics

everstream@famapr.com