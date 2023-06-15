360Learning announced today that it has achieved Spotlight status on the SAP Store. This is a clear indication of the high level of quality 360Learning provides to businesses using SAP solutions.

Nick Hernandez, CEO of 360Learning: "Collaborative learning is the solution for companies wanting to build productive, impactful teams. By reaching spotlight status, we can reach more enterprise customers and support their upskilling needs through collaborative learning. From training new team members to helping existing teams learn new skills, 360Learning is driving results and helping high-growth companies to be more competitive on a global scale."

By partnering with SAP, 360Learning will make it easier for enterprise customers to experience the power of collaborative learning and solve dynamic upskilling challenges throughout their business. Existing 360Learning customers will be able to access more 360Learning features within SAP SuccessFactors Learning solution. With seamless integration to access courses, programs, assignments and key learning statistics, customers have a powerful and comprehensive upskilling solution to drive organizational resilience.

360Learning's product is available on the SAP Store, the online marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers access to more than 2,200 innovative solutions from SAP and partners that complement and extend SAP applications.

360Learning is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program which provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs quickly and cost-effectively.

Bruce Mazza, SVP Global Alliances of 360Learning: "We're delighted to announce that 360Learning has reached spotlight status. By integrating with SAP SuccessFactors, 360Learning is enabling organizations to upskill and reskill employees so their workforces are always performing at their best and are ready for whatever comes next."

ENDS

About 360Learning:

360Learning's learning platform fosters internal mobility to solve the talent shortage by empowering companies to upskill from within. Through collaborative learning, companies turn their experts into champions for employee, customer, and partner growth. 360Learning has raised $240 million with 400+ team members across US and EMEA.

www.360learning.com

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615178741/en/

Contacts:

For more information, press only:

amelia@burlington.cc