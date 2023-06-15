Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader empowering innovation, is pleased to announce that it has been named 2022 Americas High Service Distributor of the Year by RECOM Power Inc., a manufacturer of power supplies specializing in AC/DC and DC/DC converters and switching regulators. RECOM cited Mouser's outstanding global revenue and customer growth for 2022 as primary reasons for the award.

"We are extremely honored to receive this award, now for the third time, from our valued partner RECOM," said Tom Busher, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser Electronics. "This is the result of many years of continued hard work paying off, and it exemplifies our primary goal of ensuring we are able to serve the needs of engineers and buyers with RECOM's quality products. We look forward to continued success ahead."

"Presenting Mouser with the prestigious Americas High Service Distributor of the Year award for remarkable sales growth is a moment of great excitement for RECOM," expressed Christoph Wolf, President of RECOM Power. "Our longstanding business partnership with Mouser has been instrumental in our success, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering commitment to distributing our products and ensuring utmost customer satisfaction."

Mouser also received the 2021 and 2020 High Service Distributor of the Year Awards from RECOM. RECOM is a power supply manufacturer headquartered in Austria and has over forty years of experience developing and manufacturing the latest standard and custom power converter technology, from sub-1W to tens of kW. Mouser stocks a wide selection of the newest RECOM products. To learn more about RECOM, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/recom-power/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About RECOM

RECOM Power is a leading power supply manufacturer based in Austria with over 40 years of industry expertise in developing and manufacturing cutting-edge power converter technology, both standard and customized. At RECOM, they pride themselves on offering a comprehensive range of products to cater to the diverse needs of the global customer base. Their portfolio includes an extensive selection of DC/DC converters and AC/DC power supplies, as well as a wide variety of switching regulators. RECOM is committed to delivering superior quality and reliability, backed by their decades of experience and dedication to innovation.

