

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has introduced a new requirement for new commercial airplanes to install a secondary barrier on the flight deck.



The additional requirement is to ensure the safety of aircraft, flight crew and air passengers, FAA said.



The final rule mandating the additional barrier will protect flight decks from intrusion when the flight deck door is open.



Aircraft manufacturers will have to install secondary barriers on commercial aircraft produced after the rule goes into effect, which is expected to be in August.



FAA proposed the rule after seeking recommendations from aircraft manufacturers and labor partners last year.



'Every day, pilots and flight crews transport millions of Americans safely - and today we are taking another important step to make sure they have the physical protections they deserve,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.



'No pilot should have to worry about an intrusion on the flight deck,' said Acting FAA Associate Administrator for Safety David Boulter.



