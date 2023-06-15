M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Result of AGM 15-Jun-2023 / 14:20 GMT/BST

15 June 2023

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC

(the "Company")

15 June 2023

Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Results

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll.

The details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below:

VOTES % VOTES % VOTES WITHHELD FOR AGAINST TOTAL VOTES 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 64,027,823 99.96% 24,783 0.04% 64,052,606 0 December 2022 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 63,761,972 99.99% 5,091 0.01% 63,767,063 285,543 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 64,046,119 99.99% 5,091 0.01% 64,051,210 1,396 4. To approve the Company's dividend policy 64,047,515 99.99% 5,091 0.01% 64,052,606 0 5. To re-elect David Simpson as a Director 63,681,174 99.42% 371,036 0.58% 64,052,210 396 6. To re-elect Richard Boléat as a Director 63,681,174 99.42% 371,036 0.58% 64,052,210 396 7. To re-elect Barbara Powley as a Director 63,681,174 99.42% 371,036 0.58% 64,052,210 396 8. To re-elect Jane Routledge as a Director 63,681,174 99.42% 371,036 0.58% 64,052,210 396 9. To appoint BDO LLP as Auditor 64,047,515 99.99% 5,091 0.01% 64,052,606 0 10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's 64,047,515 99.99% 5,091 0.01% 64,052,606 0 remuneration 11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the 63,989,631 99.94% 35,975 0.06% 64,025,606 27,000 Company. 12. subject to Resolution 11, to authorise the Directors to allot equity securities for cash as if Section 561(1) of the Act did not 63,976,631 99.92% 48,975 0.08% 64,025,606 27,000 apply.* 13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own 64,047,515 99.99% 5,091 0.01% 64,052,606 0 shares.* 14. To authorise general meetings to be called on not less than 14 63,997,872 99.91% 54,734 0.09% 64,052,606 0 clear days' notice.*

*Special Resolutions

NOTES:

All resolutions were passed. 1. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total 2. for the appropriate resolution. Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that 3. resolution. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share 4. capital instructed" for any resolution. The number of shares in issue at close of business 13 June 2023 was 142,133,022 (the "Share Capital") 5. excluding 2,612,749 shares held in Treasury. The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 6. which is available on the Company's website at https://www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust. A copy of resolutions 12-14 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism 7. and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism For further information please contact: Paula O'Reilly Tel: +44 (0) 7936 332 503 Company Secretary, Link Company Matters Limited

