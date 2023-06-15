Anzeige
NuGen Medical und der "Faktor-100-Partner" für UK, Frankreich und Spanien!
Dow Jones News
15.06.2023 | 15:52
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Result of AGM 15-Jun-2023 / 14:20 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 June 2023

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC

(the "Company")

15 June 2023

Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Results

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majority on a poll.

The details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below: 

VOTES   %   VOTES  %   VOTES   WITHHELD 
                                  FOR        AGAINST    TOTAL   VOTES 
1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 64,027,823 99.96% 24,783 0.04% 64,052,606 0 
December 2022 
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report          63,761,972 99.99% 5,091  0.01% 63,767,063 285,543 
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy          64,046,119 99.99% 5,091  0.01% 64,051,210 1,396 
4. To approve the Company's dividend policy             64,047,515 99.99% 5,091  0.01% 64,052,606 0 
5. To re-elect David Simpson as a Director             63,681,174 99.42% 371,036 0.58% 64,052,210 396 
6. To re-elect Richard Boléat as a Director             63,681,174 99.42% 371,036 0.58% 64,052,210 396 
7. To re-elect Barbara Powley as a Director             63,681,174 99.42% 371,036 0.58% 64,052,210 396 
8. To re-elect Jane Routledge as a Director             63,681,174 99.42% 371,036 0.58% 64,052,210 396 
9. To appoint BDO LLP as Auditor                  64,047,515 99.99% 5,091  0.01% 64,052,606 0 
10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's   64,047,515 99.99% 5,091  0.01% 64,052,606 0 
remuneration 
11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares and to grant rights 
to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the  63,989,631 99.94% 35,975 0.06% 64,025,606 27,000 
Company. 
12. subject to Resolution 11, to authorise the Directors to allot 
equity securities for cash as if Section 561(1) of the Act did not 63,976,631 99.92% 48,975 0.08% 64,025,606 27,000 
apply.* 
13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own  64,047,515 99.99% 5,091  0.01% 64,052,606 0 
shares.* 
14. To authorise general meetings to be called on not less than 14 63,997,872 99.91% 54,734 0.09% 64,052,606 0 
clear days' notice.*

*Special Resolutions

NOTES: 

All resolutions were passed. 
1. 
 
       Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total 
2.      for the appropriate resolution. 
 
       Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that 
3.      resolution. 
 
       A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares 
       voted "For" or "Against" any resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share 
4.      capital instructed" for any resolution. 
 
       The number of shares in issue at close of business 13 June 2023 was 142,133,022 (the "Share Capital") 
5.      excluding 2,612,749 shares held in Treasury. 
 
       The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 
6.      which is available on the Company's website at https://www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust. 
 
       A copy of resolutions 12-14 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism 
7.      and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
 
 For further information please contact: 
 
 
Paula O'Reilly 
                     Tel: +44 (0) 7936 332 503 
Company Secretary, 
 
Link Company Matters Limited

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  251295 
EQS News ID:  1658389 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1658389&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2023 09:20 ET (13:20 GMT)

