Pathify / Path Education Inc.: Pathify Deepens Partnership With Felician University

Pathify to expand usage of the portal at Felician to now include students in their unified digital platform.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Pathify - the only centralized user experience hub for higher ed - is excited to expand the use of Felician University's portal to now include students and staff beyond their original use case of only faculty members.





Pathify Logo

"Our Center for Academic Technology partnered with Pathify in June 2018, creating a one-stop eLearning ecosystem for faculty, adjuncts and academic staff," said Dr. Deanna Valente, Dean, Chief Technology Officer and L&D at Felician University. "This provided ease of use and access to all academic affairs documents, video tutorials, calendars, and announcements. This platform was a lifesaver for us while navigating through the pandemic.

Dr. Valente continued, "We are immensely thankful to have partnered with Pathify and are excited for the expanded use to our Felician community to include all students and staff. This platform is intuitive, user friendly and will tie in our student information systems, calendars, announcements and much more!"

Pathify fills the massive user experience void at the center of the higher education digital ecosystem, delivering a personalized user experience unifying technology, content, communications and people. Offering highly personalized experiences for users at every point in their journey, the Engagement Hub encourages system-agnostic integrations, collaborative social groups, personalized tasks and multi-channel communication with full web/mobile parity.

"It means a lot to us when partners deepen their commitment to our platform," said Chase Williams, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Pathify. "We're so excited to see what the team at Felician is able to accomplish as they roll out their student-facing portal."

About Felician University

Felician University inspires and engages more than 2,100 undergraduate, graduate, and adult education students through its programs every day. Over the past five years, Felician has ranked 3rd among private institutions in New Jersey for best value according to payscale.com and #1 Safest College Campus in New Jersey according to niche.com. The Master of Science in Nursing program is ranked one of the best online graduate nursing programs in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. Felician was designated as a Military Friendly School (Gold Status) for the ninth year. It's also recognized for its diversity as a Hispanic and Minority Serving Institution, having underrepresented students comprise more than half of the student population.

With campuses in Rutherford and Lodi, New Jersey, the Franciscan values of social justice, compassion, and respect for human dignity serve as an inclusive foundation for transforming the lives of tomorrow's leaders.

Learn more at https://felician.edu/.

About Pathify

Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle - from prospect to alumni. Led by former higher ed leaders, the team at Pathify focuses every day on the values Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique and Care.

Learn more at pathify.com.

