360 Intelligent Solutions Welcomes Insurance Software Sales Leader to Head Business Development

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / 360 Intelligent Solutions Inc., a trailblazing provider of financial services solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Cesar Remond as the Head of Business Development. With a remarkable career spanning over 20 years in the global financial services industry, Remond brings extensive sales leadership expertise to the company. Throughout his distinguished tenure, he has held pivotal roles at prominent industry players including CCC Information Systems, Hyperquest Inc, and ContolExpert.



Renowned for his exceptional leadership, Remond has consistently demonstrated a keen focus on understanding client needs and delivering customer-centric solutions. His reputation as a trusted sales resource is exemplified by the enduring relationships he has cultivated with clients, who he considers not just customers but friends. The loyalty of his clientele has been a testament to his unwavering commitment to their success, fostering enduring partnerships that have transcended his professional journey.

As the Head of Business Development at 360 Intelligent Solutions, Remond embarks on a mission to revolutionize the conventional vendor-client dynamic. His vision encompasses a departure from selling standardized product catalogs and instead centers around collaboratively addressing real challenges faced by insurance companies. He aspires to work closely with a select group of clients, pursuing what he terms "the art of the possible" in crafting tailored solutions that meet their unique needs.

"Cesar Remond's appointment brings exceptional value to the team," stated 360 Intelligent Solutions' CEO, Michael Sturgis. He added, "Cesar's profound understanding of the most pressing challenges confronting the financial services vertical, recognizing it as a pivotal asset that will drive the company's mission to provide bespoke software solutions to its clients."

ABOUT 360 Intelligent Solutions

360 Intelligent Solutions Inc is a technology company specializing in providing innovative, intelligent technology solutions to insurance and financial service companies. Led by industry veteran Michael Sturgis, the company leverages cutting-edge tools and expertise to help clients unlock the full potential of their critical, large datasets. By enabling informed decision-making, enhanced risk management, and streamlined claims processing, 360 Intelligent Solutions empowers clients to achieve better business outcomes and thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.

Contact: Diane Belforti | +1 (888) 318-5121 ext 713 | dbelforti@sci360degrees.com

