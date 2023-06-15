Dogtagnft: Dogs of War: First-Ever Animated Series Published on the Bitcoin Blockchain

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Strap yourself in and hold on tight! DogTagNFT, a cutting edge digital animation house based in Alberta, Canada, has made history by publishing the world's first-ever animated series directly to the Bitcoin blockchain (Ordinal inscription 11,426,900). The series, titled Dogs of War, is a high octane shoot 'em up adventure that takes place on the high-speed digital highway of a blockchain far away. Dogs of War follows a Degenerate Secret Agent named Block Ledger as he races armed henchmen and vicious killers to save his planet from the evil Emperor KWARG.

Dogs of War was animated in 101x52 pixel resolution (slightly larger than a standard postage stamp) in order to enable it to be saved to the blockchain. "This was necessary to ensure the episodes could fit on the blockchain. We had to reduce the resolution and frame rate to the absolute bare minimum in order to make it fit. It was an exciting challenge!" said @mrbzrkr, DogTag's Chief Animation Lead.

While the resolution might be small, the sound is big. "We've got over 400 tracks of audio here, not including the 3 originals songs we made for the soundtrack," said @MrEdogtagNFT, DogTag's Chief Tech Lead and Head of Blockchain Deployment. "It's not easy to compress that down to something that both fits on the blockchain and sounds good."

A New Era in Digital Distribution

This is the first time in human history that an animated series, or any multi-episode series for that matter, has been published directly to the Bitcoin blockchain. Everyone on the planet can access it - all you need is an internet signal. This is the beginning of a new era for the entertainment industry.

"We're doing things nobody thought was possible. When people look back thousands of years from now, it won't be companies like Disney or Warner Brothers who were the first to put an animated film on the Bitcoin blockchain. It was DogTagNFT," said MrE.

This is a revolution in publishing technology and will change the industry the same way Netflix changed the way people watch their entertainment at home. "Blockbuster laughed Netflix out of their office when they first started out. They aren't laughing anymore. One day in the future all of your digital media will be published to the blockchain and you will be able to access it anywhere in the world. Commercial publishers will be able to encrypt their media and generate revenue through licensing their decryption keys," said mrbzrkr. "It is a brave new world and it is taking place on the greatest blockchain in the world."

Made Possible by Cutting Edge Blockchain Technology

Dogs of War utilizes the new Ordinals protocol that was developed by Casey Rodarmor. "Casey changed the course of publication history when he developed a protocol that enabled individuals to track and serialize individual satoshis (the smallest unit of a Bitcoin). This made it possible to save media directly to the blockchain," said MrE. Dogs of War is also powered by the new BRC-777 protocol (Ordinal inscription 11,635,706) which enables the tracking of millions of animations, movies, and other digital media published to the Bitcoin blockchain. "The 777 protocol makes it possible to store series metadata directly on the blockchain and have it be public and accessible to third party applications," said mrbzrkr.

You can watch Dogs of War for free right now by visiting DogTagNFT.com

