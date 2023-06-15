Care Synergy Network: Care Synergy Names Robin Doerr as Vice President of Marketing, Development and PACE

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Care Synergy announced it has named Robin Doerr as the newest addition to their staff in the role of Vice President of Marketing, Development and PACE for the organization and its four Affiliate companies.

Ms. Doerr joins Care Synergy with over 40 years of experience as a marketing executive leading revenue generating business development and project management.

"Care Synergy is excited to add Doerr as the vice president of marketing, development and PACE, "stated Tim Bowen, president and CEO for Care Synergy. "She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in care for individuals with advanced illnesses that will benefit the patients and loved ones Pathways serves."

In the role of Director of Marketing and Communications, Hyatt will be working collaboratively with the Affiliate companies within Care Synergy to develop and implement effective outreach and communication strategies in order to grow the impact of the services provided by the group of hospice, palliative and home health care providers.

Robin can be reached at Care Synergy at (303) 780-4600.

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for nonprofit, community-based home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice, Palliative Care and in the future, Colorado PACE. Care Synergy affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org.

Contact:

Tim Bowen

President and CEO

Care Synergy

(303) 780-4600

SOURCE: Care Synergy Network

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761514/Care-Synergy-Names-Robin-Doerr-as-Vice-President-of-Marketing-Development-and-PACE