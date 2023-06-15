Skys the Limit: Discover 'The First Buck': SkysTheLimit.org Unveils Inspiring New Podcast Series

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / SkysTheLimit.org, a leading organization empowering entrepreneurs, is excited to announce the launch of its new podcast, The First Buck. Hosted by Sky's the Limit Co-Founders, Nic Cary and Bo Ghirardelli, this engaging podcast aims to inspire and equip entrepreneurs and business leaders at every stage of their journey to reach their full potential.

The First Buck invites listeners to delve into the stories and insights from successful entrepreneurs and business leaders who have made significant strides - and discover the pivotal moment when they earned their first buck. With each episode, listeners gain valuable knowledge, tools, and inspiration to help turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality.

Nic Cary, a serial entrepreneur and lifelong technologist, brings a wealth of experience to The First Buck. As the Co-founder and President at Blockchain.com, Nic has raised over $300 million from leading investors. Named the European Digital Leader of the Year in 2015, Nic is also the Founding Commissioner of the Blockchain Commission for Sustainable Development and co-authored the book The Future is Decentralised. He's been featured in the New York Times, TEDx, NPR, Financial Times, Forbes, and many more.

Bo Ghirardelli, the Co-Founder & CEO at Sky's the Limit, brings a wealth of experience in small business development to the podcast. Bo's background includes multiple entrepreneurial ventures that have created 100+ jobs, and he has personally supported over 150 early-stage entrepreneurs over the past decade. Besides co-founding Sky's the Limit, he also launched two businesses abroad, including Youth Cooperative in Agriculture, an award-winning social enterprise that provides jobs and access to scarce proteins in the Middle Atlas region of Morocco.

The First Buck episodes will drop on Wednesdays, featuring prominent guests including Fabio Rosati and Rick Wade, with many more to come. Each episode promises thought-provoking discussions, captivating stories, and practical advice for entrepreneurs and business leaders. Here's a sneak peak:

Fundamental Truths of Entrepreneurism

This episode features Fabio Rosati, Chairman at Snagajob, a leading platform revolutionizing the job market. Fabio was previously CEO of Elance and Upwork, which he took public in 2018 (Nasdaq: UPWK). With an illustrious career, Fabio has shaped the employment landscape and brought innovative solutions to the forefront. In this episode, Fabio discusses the evolution of job search processes, the importance of embracing technology platforms, and the significance of hiring employees who align with a company's culture.

Learning How To Take Risks & Invest in Your Business

Listeners can also look forward to an enlightening conversation with Rick Wade, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Outreach for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Rick, known for his advocacy for American-owned businesses, shares his insights on taking risks and investing wisely in your business. He draws from his experience working with Barack Obama during his campaign and presidency, offering invaluable advice on managing stress as a business owner and the impact of investments on life experiences.

Tune in - now streaming on Spotify, iTunes, and wherever you listen to podcasts - to gain the tools, insights, and motivation needed to thrive in the dynamic world of business.

Learn more about The First Buck podcast here.

Sky's the Limit offers opportunities for traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs - typically those who identify as LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds - to connect with mentors to come together to foster, grow, and shape modern and future enterprise.

For more information about how to get your company involved in mentoring, please visit skysthelimit.org/partnerships.

About SkysTheLimit.org: SkysTheLimit.org is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship training, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

"The First Buck" Hosted by Sky's the Limit Co-Founders, Nic Cary and Bo Ghirardelli

